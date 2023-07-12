Ghaggar breaches danger mark in Sangrur’s Moonak

The water level of Ghaggar river crossed the danger mark at Khanauri near Moonak in Sangrur on Tuesday. Ghaggar river’s water level had reached 749.7 feet, higher than the danger mark of 748.2 feet. (HT Photo)

At 11 am, the river’s water level had reached 749.7 feet, higher than the danger mark of 748.2 feet, and further climbed to 750.2 at 8 pm.

Despite flowing 2 feet above the danger mark, no untoward situation was reported in Sangrur. However, the district administration has stationed a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in the area, anticipating risk of flooding.

Officials said the next 24 hours will be crucial as the water released from Kaushalya Dam in Panchkula, 125 km away, on Sunday will hit Ghaggar in Sangrur on Wednesday.

Sangrur deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said, “As of now the situation is under control due to early preparation for monsoon and flood-like situation. We had strengthened the river embankment at vulnerable and sensitive points. Consequently, no breach has taken place so far even though the water is flowing over the danger mark. Some cracks developed in the embankment in the morning, but we plugged them swiftly.”

He added, “We are on alert for the next 24 hours in anticipation of more water from Kaushalya Dam. We have made all arrangements to deal with the situation.”