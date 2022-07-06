Gian Chand Gupta flags issues at Panchkula Civil Hospital
Appalled at the condition of the drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centre at the Civil Hospital, Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta directed hospital authorities to make changes with immediate effect.
During his surprise visit, Gupta found that the psychiatric patients and those suffering from substance abuse are admitted in the same ward. He gave directions to make an arrangement of separate wards and shift patients in two different wards —.substance users and patients with other mental illnesses were admitted in the same ward. He directed them to admit the patients in two different wards.
“We have started a month-long drive against drugs. As a part of this campaign, I visited the premises to check the facilities provided at these centres. I am so disturbed to see the condition of the ward.The doctors told me that there is a shortage of beds. I asked them how difficult it is to divide a ward into 10 and 8 beds,” Gupta said.
There are eight to nine drug de-addiction centres in the district, out of which one is a government centre.
Gupta pointed out the shortcomings in the functioning of the hospital and has directed his team to make a detailed report on the asme, which was to be sent to the authorities for improvement.
He highlighted torn blankets being given to patients admitted in the hospitals and torn bed sheets in the surgical wards and said, “Over a year ago, to intensify cleanliness, infection control in government hospitals, they were directed to use different colour bedsheets on different days of the week. The purpose was to ensure that bedsheets are changed daily. But we did not find this practice here and it is an issue of concern.”
Nearly 50% of air-conditioners were lying defunct, to which he said “We have provided ACs in the hospital but what’s the use if they won’t function? In some wards, not even a single AC was working and patients were lying in hot and humid weather.”
The MLA has directed the hospital authorities to immediately get the AC repaired and install water-coolers in all wards to tackle the shortcoming of drinking water.
-
Surat youth held for raping, impregnating 15-yr-old in Chandigarh
Police have arrested a Surat resident for repeatedly raping a minor girl and impregnating her. The accused identified as Ankit, 23, was arrested from Surat following a complaint by the 15-year-old girl. Before fleeing to Surat, he also threatened to kill her if she revealed the matter to anyone. The accused was brought from Surat and produced before a court that sent him to one-day police remand.
-
Chandigarh tricity area’s daily Covid cases cross 100 again
After dropping below 100 for the first time in 13 days on Monday, tricity's Covid-19 cases shot up to 140 on Tuesday. The daily cases rose across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula. Chandigarh saw its tally jumping from 34 to 52 over the past 24 hours. In Mohali, the number rose from 33 to 46 and in Panchkula from 29 to 42.
-
Cab driver shot dead in Tarn Taran
A 35-year-old cab driver was shot dead by two persons who had hired his car near Khemkaran in Tarn Taran district on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as a resident of Khemkaran, Sher Masih. Station house officer Kanwaljit Singh Rai said the incident took place around 1pm when two unidentified men hired the victim's cab to reach Amritsar railway station. The deceased is survived by his wife and two children.
-
PU senate approves recruitment roster for associate professors
Panjab University senate on Tuesday approved the draft roster prepared by the varsity for the direct recruitment of associate professors, paving the way for initiation of recruitment process. The implementation of the reservation roster was pending for many years. Many senators appreciated PU's efforts to implement the roster. The recruitment roster for assistant professors has already been approved by the senate. PU now plans to go for the need-based recruitment of teachers.
-
Will focus on development of border areas of Punjab: Bhagwant Mann
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced to chalk out a comprehensive blueprint for the holistic development of border and kandi areas of the state. The CM, who was here to participate in a function organised by Bhagwan Valmiki Dhunna Sahib Trust to mark the birth anniversaries of Luv-Kush and Guru Gyannath, stated that both areas have lagged behind in development due to apathy of previous governments.
