Gian Chand Gupta flags issues at Panchkula Civil Hospital

Appalled at the condition of the drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centre at the Civil Hospital, Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta directed hospital authorities to make changes with immediate effect.

During his surprise visit, Gupta found that the psychiatric patients and those suffering from substance abuse are admitted in the same ward. He gave directions to make an arrangement of separate wards and shift patients in two different wards —.substance users and patients with other mental illnesses were admitted in the same ward. He directed them to admit the patients in two different wards.

“We have started a month-long drive against drugs. As a part of this campaign, I visited the premises to check the facilities provided at these centres. I am so disturbed to see the condition of the ward.The doctors told me that there is a shortage of beds. I asked them how difficult it is to divide a ward into 10 and 8 beds,” Gupta said.

There are eight to nine drug de-addiction centres in the district, out of which one is a government centre.

Gupta pointed out the shortcomings in the functioning of the hospital and has directed his team to make a detailed report on the asme, which was to be sent to the authorities for improvement.

He highlighted torn blankets being given to patients admitted in the hospitals and torn bed sheets in the surgical wards and said, “Over a year ago, to intensify cleanliness, infection control in government hospitals, they were directed to use different colour bedsheets on different days of the week. The purpose was to ensure that bedsheets are changed daily. But we did not find this practice here and it is an issue of concern.”

Nearly 50% of air-conditioners were lying defunct, to which he said “We have provided ACs in the hospital but what’s the use if they won’t function? In some wards, not even a single AC was working and patients were lying in hot and humid weather.”

The MLA has directed the hospital authorities to immediately get the AC repaired and install water-coolers in all wards to tackle the shortcoming of drinking water.