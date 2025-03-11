Giani Gargaj hints at review of Dec 2 recruitment drive edict

After taking charge as jathedar of Takht Kesgarh Sahib with additional responsibility as acting jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Monday stated that a section of December 2 hukamnama (Sikh decree) of the highest Sikh temporal seat, that constituted a 7-member panel to conduct recruitment drive of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and supervise re-organization of the party in six months, could be reviewed. Newly appointed jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj. (ANI)

Ruling out that the December 2 edict will be altered, he said, “I would like to clarify to the entire community that the edicts issued in light of Gurmat (Guru’s principles), will not be tampered with, nor anyone has right to do so. Yes, edict directives on smaller issues like the 7-member committee or recruitment drive of the SAD could be reviewed. Our only intention is to ensure Chardi Kla (high spirit) of the panth. We should not believe in these false narratives.”

He added that all concerned factions are requested to refrain from making any remarks against each other and the edicts of December 2 included a directive for panthic unity. “Neither of the involved parties has taken any initiative toward its implementation. Moving forward, the claims of parties concerned will be reviewed to ensure that the edicts are acted upon,” he said.

Urges Sikhs to unite in challenging time

Giani Gargaj called upon the Sikh community to unite under one Nishan Sahib in light of the current panthic situation. He expressed gratitude to the 10 Sikh Gurus and Guru Granth Sahib for bestowing upon him the honour of serving Takht. “I humbly acknowledge the privilege of receiving this sacred responsibility despite being born into a simple Sikh family,” he said. Reflecting on his journey, he shared that he began his life as a pathi before dedicating himself to religious preaching, a commitment he vowed to continue in service of the Guru’s Panth.

On the religious, social, and political challenges facing the panth, he highlighted that many issues stem from a disconnect with the Guru’s teachings.

He lamented the growing religious disunity among Sikhs, emphasising that internal divisions and ideological differences have created significant rifts.

He criticised the lack of cohesive religious and political leadership. “In these difficult times,” he said, “There is an urgent need to establish platforms for dialogue based on mutual trust in the Guru.”

Politically, he said, the Sikh community faces significant challenges. On one hand, an atmosphere of fear has been created among minorities in the country; on the other, political power is being wielded against Sikhs through black laws and stringent legal provisions such as UAPA and NSA, leading to the prolonged incarceration of Sikh youngsters.

He condemned the government’s failure to deliver justice even 40 years after the 1984 Sikh massacre.

Giani Gargaj expressed concern over the demographic and political shifts in Punjab. He warned that the Sikh population is being forced to migrate, while a deliberate effort is underway to make Sikhs a minority in Punjab by settling large numbers of non-Punjabi people.

Calls for reconnecting to Sikhi

On the social front, he lamented the challenges facing Sikh society, particularly the drug problem. He accused successive governments of failing to curb the drug trade, noting that, rather than declining, substance abuse has continued to rise. He attributed this crisis to the erosion of religious values due to materialism and emphasised that the only remedy lies in reconnecting with Sikhi.

Expressing concern over religious conversions, he stressed the need for a robust grassroots-level religious awareness and preaching campaign. He pledged to launch an effective outreach initiative with Sikh scholars, sect leaders, and intellectuals.

Finally, congratulating the Sikh community on the festival of Hola Mohalla, he urged Sikh youngsters to uphold the values of devotion, service and sacrifice as laid down by Guru Gobind Singh. He also raised the demand for holy city status for Amritsar and Anandpur Sahib.