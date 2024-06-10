Girl dies after falling into roadside ditch in J&K’s Kathua

A 12-year-old girl drowned when she slipped into a roadside ditch in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Sunday, officials said. A 12-year-old girl drowned when she slipped into a roadside ditch in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Sunday, officials said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The girl accidentally fell into the water storage, constructed by a private road construction company, at Sakta Chak along the Jammu-Pathankot highway this afternoon, they said.

This incident triggered protest by the villagers.As the deceased’s body was fished out by the rescuers, the angry villagers blocked the highway and protested against the construction company for keeping the trench open and not taking adequate safety measures.

The protesters demanded necessary measures at the construction site for the safety of people and requested for registration of an FIR against the company for the minor girl’s death.

They also sought adequate compensation to the bereaved family, the officials said.

The protesters lifted the roadblock after an hour on the assurance of senior civil and police officers that the incident would be probed and those found guilty of negligence will be dealt with as per law.