 Girl dies after falling into roadside ditch in J&K’s Kathua - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Girl dies after falling into roadside ditch in J&K’s Kathua

ByPress Trust of India, Kathua/jammu
Jun 10, 2024 05:52 AM IST

The girl accidentally fell into the water storage, constructed by a private road construction company, at Sakta Chak along the Jammu-Pathankot highway this afternoon, they said.

A 12-year-old girl drowned when she slipped into a roadside ditch in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Sunday, officials said.

A 12-year-old girl drowned when she slipped into a roadside ditch in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Sunday, officials said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
A 12-year-old girl drowned when she slipped into a roadside ditch in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Sunday, officials said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The girl accidentally fell into the water storage, constructed by a private road construction company, at Sakta Chak along the Jammu-Pathankot highway this afternoon, they said.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

This incident triggered protest by the villagers.As the deceased’s body was fished out by the rescuers, the angry villagers blocked the highway and protested against the construction company for keeping the trench open and not taking adequate safety measures.

The protesters demanded necessary measures at the construction site for the safety of people and requested for registration of an FIR against the company for the minor girl’s death.

They also sought adequate compensation to the bereaved family, the officials said.

The protesters lifted the roadblock after an hour on the assurance of senior civil and police officers that the incident would be probed and those found guilty of negligence will be dealt with as per law.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Girl dies after falling into roadside ditch in J&K’s Kathua
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On