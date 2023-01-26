Girl ‘ends life’ after father refuses to buy her mobile phone in Jhajjar

A minor girl allegedly committed suicide in Jhajjar after her father apparently refused to buy her a mobile phone, the police said on Wednesday.

A spokesman of the Jhajjar police said the girl, whose parents are migrant labourers, had gone for work and the girl ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling at their rented room in Jhajjar on Wednesday.

“The girl had asked her parents to buy a mobile phone for her. When they refused citing poor financial condition, she hanged herself when her parents had gone for work. We have handed over her body to her parents after conducting an autopsy and initiated proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC,” the spokesman added.