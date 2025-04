J&K: 2 students dead, 17 injured after college bus overturns in Kupwara

Two students died and 17 others were injured after a college bus they were travelling in met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday, officials said. The injured were taken to a hospital where one girl student was declared brought dead. Fifteen students are undergoing treatment at the Handwara hospital. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A bus of Government Degree College, Handwara, carrying 27 students for picnic lost control and turned turtle near Vodpora area of Handwara, they said.

The officials said that the injured were taken to a hospital in Handwara where one girl student was declared brought dead while another one succumbed during treatment.

Two of the injured were referred to a hospital here, while 15 were undergoing treatment at the Handwara hospital, they said.