Girls outshine boys in JKBOSE Class 10, 12 results

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Wednesday announced Class 10 and 12 results with around 85% students passing the examinations in both the classes recording an increase from last year. Of the overall pass percentage of 84.02% in class 12, boys recorded a pass percentage of 82%, while girls achieved a higher success rate of 86%. (File representative)

Officials said that 85.03% of the total students, who appeared in the board exams, passed the Class 10 regular annual examination while the pass percentage was 84.02% for Class 12.

They said that girls outperformed boys in pass percentage as well as the number of students in the toppers’ list.

“I congratulate all the students who passed their exams in today’s results and I hope they continue their good work in future as well. And I also want to tell those students who could not qualify to not lose hope and work hard to make it in future,” said education minister Sakina Itoo.

She said that 94,845 students appeared in the Class 10 exams of which 80,650 qualified the exam at 85% pass percentage. “In Class 12 exams, 70,735 students had attempted the examination of which 59,435 passed with 84% passing,” she said.

“The percentage of students passing the examination is good this year,” she said.

Last year the pass percentage of students in Class 10 exams was 79% and in Class 12, it was 74%.

Itoo said that the results were announced ahead of time. “We wanted results out as soon as possible so that students could start their admission processes and studies faster,” she said.

Among the toppers of Class 12 results, around 29 students from government and private higher secondary schools have shared the top three positions across all streams with the majority of them girls.

