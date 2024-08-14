On the eve of Independence Day, the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) announced the inauguration of a new special help desk and dedicated wing for processing regularisation certificates commonly known as no objection certificate (NOC) for plots/buildings under various government policies. Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) Inaugurates New Sahayata Kendra to Streamline NOC and Regularization Processes on Independence Day Eve in Ludhiana on Wednesday, August 14, 2024. (HT Photo)

This new facility, named ‘Sahayata Kendra,’ was officially inaugurated today by GLADA chief administrator Sandeep Rishi, alongside additional chief administrator Ojasvi Alankar and estate officer (regulatory) Ankur Mahindroo. It is on the ground floor of GLADA’s office at Ferozepur Road Ludhiana.

The Sahayata Kendra will operate from 10am to 4pm on working days, providing help in multiple areas and have enquiry counters staffed with clerks and assistants. These officials will assist the public in navigating the application process, tracking application status, and addressing any objections received. In case of any grievance, superintendent (regulatory) shall resolve the same who shall be stationed in the same wing. The facility is designed to enhance transparency and efficiency in handling NOC and regularisation applications.

Officials highlighted that kendra will provide free assistance as the public can receive help with applying for new applications on the punjabregularization.in portal at no cost.

Additionally, residents can do file tracking as the help desk will facilitate scheduling junior engineer (JE) visits and expedite reports from reporting authorities.

Officials highlighted that GLADA would like to caution the public against falling prey to agents, middlemen, or touts who falsely claim to be affiliated with GLADA. These individuals often exploit unsuspecting clients. GLADA does not employ agents or middlemen. All services can be accessed online through the official portal or in person at the GLADA premises via the new help desk.