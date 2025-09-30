GLADA orders probe into ‘land fraud’ in two villages

The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) has ordered an inquiry into two separate cases of alleged property fraud involving officials of GLADA as well as the revenue department. GLADA chief administrator Sandeep Kumar marked the investigation, seeking accountability and clarity on the charges raised by a city resident, Jatinder Singh. In his complaint to GLADA, a villager has sought action against a former tehsildar, kanungo and a patwari for ‘forgery’.

In his written complaint submitted to authorities, Jatinder Singh, a resident of Jhande village, alleged that attempts were being made to fraudulently grab his property, which is worth several crores. He has demanded immediate registration of FIRs and a vigilance inquiry against the officials involved.

The first complaint involves “manipulation of land records” by revenue officials. Singh has named former tehsildar Jagsir Singh Saran, kanungo Jaspreet Singh and patwari Narinder Singh for alleged forgery of mutation records.

Jatinder Singh said his brother Manjinder Singh had obtained an “unlawful” sanction for a fabricated mutation (number 3,815) in 2015 against his (complainant’s) property in the village. This “illegal” mutation was subsequently set aside by the financial commissioner (appeals), on July 5, 2018, in the favour of the applicant (Jatinder Singh), he mentioned. According to him, the aforementioned mutation was “illegally” revived and updated online in jamabandi system.

His second complaint pertains to “irregularities” in the regularisation of two colonies — New Green City, Jhande-Thareeke, and Green City Residency, Thareeke. Singh claimed that GLADA officials fraudulently double-certified 14 khasra numbers in 2021 using certificates numbered 1,594, 6,442, and 7,120. His private passage (khasra number 166/1) was also included in the alleged fabricated layout plans without his consent, he mentioned in his complaint.

The complainant further stated that these manipulations not only harmed private property rights but also led to a major financial loss to the state exchequer. He claimed to have submitted documentary proof to the Vigilance Bureau, but still awaiting action.

When contacted, GLADA chief administrator Sandeep Kumar said the matter was being taken seriously. “We have marked an inquiry. The documents submitted by the complainant are under examination,” he said. He assured that appropriate action would be taken if any official is found guilty.