GMADA floats ₹525 crore tender for Eco City-3

The greater mohali area development authority (GMADA) has invited e-tenders worth ₹525.8 crore for developing Eco City-3 in New Chandigarh, marking a significant milestone in the execution of one of the region’s largest planned township projects. As part of the bidding process, contractors are required to furnish an earnest money deposit of ₹5.3 crore, along with a tender processing fee of ₹10,000. (HT File)

GMADA has invited bids for civil, public health, and electrical infrastructure works. The successful agency will be mandated to complete the entire project within a timeframe of 18 months.

According to the tender notice issued by the divisional engineer (C-2), interested contractors can submit their online bids until 11 am on July 27. The authority is scheduled to open the technical bids at 4 pm on the same day. Additionally, GMADA has arranged a pre-bid meeting for July 10, to be held at 12 noon at the office of the chief engineer in PUDA Bhawan, Sector 62, Mohali.

The project cost is estimated at ₹525.8 crore. As part of the bidding process, contractors are required to furnish an earnest money deposit of ₹5.3 crore, along with a tender processing fee of ₹10,000. All bids must be submitted exclusively through the Punjab government’s e-procurement portal.

GMADA has mandated that only contractors meeting the prescribed eligibility criteria can bid and will verify all original documents of the successful bidder before signing the final agreement. GMADA has also reserved the right to reject any incomplete or conditional bids, as well as the right to accept or reject any or all tenders without assigning any reason.