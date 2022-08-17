GMADA gears up to relaunch Eco City-3 project
Two years after scrapping land acquisition for Urban Estate Eco City-3 at New Chandigarh, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) is set to acquire around 720 acres for the project again.
The executive committee of GMADA has already given a go-head for the acquisition but the final nod is to be given by the Punjab chief minister during a meeting slated on August 18.
Under the project, residential, commercial, and institutional properties are to come up on 720 acres acquired from six villages - Rajgarh, Takipur, Kartarpur, Kansala, and Hoshiarpur.
The land will be acquired on the basis of land pooling policy, as per which, for every acre, landowners will get 1,100 square yards of industrial plots and 200 square yards of developed commercial plot, excluding parking, instead of cash compensation.
In July 2020, GMADA was forced to scrap the acquisition process owing to shortage of funds, and poor response to its land pooling scheme. Only 118 of 450 landowners had come forward at the time.
After GMADA’s decision to defer the project, some private players had swooped in and bought around 150 acres in the same area, prompting the development authority to take prohibitory measures. The then additional chief secretary, department of housing and urban development, Sarvjit Singh, had ordered that no change-of-land use (CLU) certificate or licence will be issued to any builder in the Eco City-3 or Medicity -- another GMADA project-- areas.
On the Authority’s latest decision, land acquisition officer Amarinder Singh Tiwana said, “We will be acquiring around 720 acres of land after getting the final approval. Once the acquisition is completed, the Eco City-3 scheme will be launched.”
Meanwhile, the ‘Aerotropolis’ scheme of GMADA, which was to be launched in May this year, is set to see a delay of another six months as a case regarding around 250 acres is pending in the court. The development authority had sent the case to the court as the landlords had got their land registered after notification of Section 11 of the Land Acquisition Act. The Act pertains to preliminary notification for acquiring land and calling objections from landowners.
Ludhiana blanket manufacturing unit gutted in major fire
A major fire broke out at a blanket manufacturing unit — Arora fabrics in Kohara area on Monday night. Nine fire tenders including seven from Ludhiana city and two from Samrala were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control after a near-eight-hour operation. The fire broke out at the unit, while it was operational. A suspected short circuit is thought to be the cause of the fire.
Fake delivery boy tries to rob elderly woman in Chandigarh
A masked man, posing as a parcel delivery person, attempted to rob a senior citizen at gunpoint at Ankur Bajaj, a money exchanger's residence in Sector 35, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon, when the man, wearing mask and gloves, walked into the house of a money exchanger, Ankur Bajaj. The accused was carrying a carton and told Bajaj's mother that he had come to deliver a parcel. He left the carton behind.
Ludhiana resident attempts suicide after strangling 8-yr-old son, held
Police arrested a 34-year-old labourer late on Monday night after he attempted to end his life by electrocuting himself shortly after strangling his eight-year-old son with a draw-string in Bajda Colony, Meharban. Police said the man's wife had died around three weeks ago after suffering from a medical problem for a long time, which had caused a lot of stress for the accused.
Punjab police nab 45 POs, absconders in past one week
As many as 45 proclaimed offenders (PO)/absconders have been arrested by the Punjab police in the past one week, with some evading arrest since the 1980s, a senior police official said on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference here, IG Headquarters Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill said that so far, a total of 186 POs/absconders have been arrested in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, including 46 nabbed from out of state, since July 1.
Financial bunglings: ED seeks FIR details, to initiate probe
Patiala : The Enforcement Directorate will initiate a probe into the alleged financial dealings of chairmen of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust and Amritsar Improvement Trust in which the Punjab vigilance bureau has registered first information reports (FIRs). While the Amritsar Improvement Trust chairman Dinesh Bassi was arrested, LIT chairman is on the run. Besides this, the ED has also summoned record of Punjabi University case, wherein central grants was allegedly siphoned by clerical staff.
