GMADA move adds 80 acres in Sec 76-80 boundary, results in 5 crore burden on residents

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has added a financial burden of ₹5 crore on residents of Sectors 76-80 by including 80 acres of land from Sectors 85 and 89 within its boundaries. This comes amid an ongoing resistance from around 30,000 residents against the enhancement charges. Enhancement charges refer to the additional amount paid to landowners against acquisition. At the time of plot allotment, GMADA had obtained an undertaking from allottees, for payment of enhancement charges as decided by the authority. (HT File)

Enhancement charges refer to the additional amount paid to landowners against acquisition. At the time of plot allotment, GMADA had obtained an undertaking from allottees, for payment of enhancement charges as decided by the authority.

In response to a Right to Information (RTI) request, GMADA confirmed that around 80 acres had been included in Sectors 76 to 80, adding that they are working to rectify the situation. Due to this charge, an allottee will be charged ₹216 per square yard. If this charge is removed, an allottee with a 100-square-yard plot would pay ₹20,000 less, while the owner of a 200-square-yard plot would pay ₹40,000 less.

Currently, GMADA has calculated ₹2,645 per square yard for each allottee.

GMADA land acquisition officer Sanjeev Kumar could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

Sucha Singh Kalaur, president of the Sector 76-80 plot allotment welfare committee, said officials had included 80 acres in these five sectors without verifying the records. “They have assured us that they will rectify this and exclude the area from these sectors,” he added.

He further urged MLA Kulwant Singh to intervene, requesting a complete rollback of the decision.

GMADA is already on the defensive, facing backlash for delaying collection of enhancement fees, originally set at ₹300 crore in 2013, which has now added ₹288 crore in interest. Residents question why GMADA waited so long to enforce this fee, outlined in the original documents.

Since May 2023, the authority has issued over 1,400 notices to homeowners, requiring them to pay the amount calculated at ₹2,645.50 per square yard or face action. According to notices, owners of 8-marla plots are required to pay over ₹6 lakh, while those with 6-marla plots must pay nearly ₹4 lakh.

Scheme launched in 2000

In 2000, the Punjab Urban Development Authority (PUDA), now GMADA, introduced a scheme for 3,950 plots on 1,264 acres, even though the land had not yet been acquired. This led to allotment delays and multiple court cases. Even 23 years later, about 50 allottees still await possession of their plots.

Plot sizes under the scheme range from 150 to 500 square yards, with rates initially set at ₹3,350 per square yard for plots up to 200 square yards, ₹3,750 for plots between 200 and 500 square yards, and ₹3,900 for larger plots. Possession began in 2007, and by 2013, most allottees had received their plots. Approximately 3,931 successful applicants were issued letters of intent, with GMADA collecting 25% of the total plot cost upfront. However, technical and legal challenges delayed the final possession process.

HC disposes of matter

Meanwhile a bench presided over by Justice Arun Palli and justice Vikram Aggarwal took up the plea from Sector 76-80 Plot Allotment and Development Welfare Committee, in which allottees have challenged GMADA’s move. The plea has been disposed of by the high court. However, a detailed order is awaited. The petition challenges move to ask allottees to pay interest amount of ₹288 crore over ₹300 crore, which as per them is payable to farmers.