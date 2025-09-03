GMADA office properties attached for failure to pay 3.98 cr land compensation

Greater Mohali Area Development Authority’s (GMADA) property was attached on Tuesday, following district court orders, for failure to pay compensation to the tune of ₹3.98 crore to farmers for 46 kanals of land acquired at Bhagomajra village in 2011. Farmers alleged that GMADA kept shifting blame onto the developer company and vice versa, but no solution came. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The attached items included 68 chairs, 51 tables, 16 almirahs, 25 ceiling fans and eight air conditioners from the land acquisition collector’s (LAC) office.

Village sarpanch Gurjant Singh, who reached the spot with several farmers during the attachment proceedings, said the case had been pending in court for the past 13 years. On September 1, the court ruled in favour of the farmers. “GMADA acquired our land in 2011. Compensation of about ₹3.98 crore was to be paid. When no payment was made, we filed a case in 2013. In 2016, the court directed GMADA to release the compensation, but it was never paid,” he said.

Farmers alleged that GMADA kept shifting blame onto the developer company and vice versa, but no solution came.

Land owner Surmukh Singh said, “Now, with interest, the total amount comes to around ₹7.5 crore. The court has attached LAC vehicles, furniture, and other property. Despite holding multiple meetings with GMADA officials, our grievances were ignored.”

The land owners also criticised GMADA, stating that the authority was planning to acquire new land even as it had failed to pay their dues.

LAC officer Harbans Singh confirmed the development, stating: “The court has issued attachment orders. Unitech Company was supposed to deposit the compensation with GMADA, which in turn had to pay the farmers. Since the payment from the company was not received, GMADA has been made a party in the case. We have summoned Unitech representatives, and farmers will be compensated soon,” he said.