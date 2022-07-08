GMADA reconsidering cancelled Sector-77 site for new bus stand in Mohali
Over six months after the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) cancelled the 14-acre site in Sector 77 for a new bus stand, it is now reconsidering it after failing to identify any other suitable land.
On January 2, GMADA had cancelled the site after finding it unviable for a bus stand, just two days after former Punjab local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra laid the project’s foundation stone on December 31, 2021.
Now, GMADA chief administrator Amandeep Bansal said, “We have yet to finalise any other site, so we are reconsidering the one in Sector 77. A proposal will be sent to the higher authorities for a final decision.”
When cancelling the site in January, GMADA had stated that a bus stand in Sector 77 will cause traffic gridlocks near the Airport Road.
On the other hand, during the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the bus stand, Brahm Mohindra had said due to its proximity to Airport Road, passengers will find it more convenient to travel to the Sector-43 Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) in Chandigarh and to other cities from there.
In November last year, the then Punjab chief minister, Charanjit Singh Channi, had directed GMADA to finalise a new site for the ISBT near Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan in Sohana, where around 14 acres of land is lying vacant.
Notably, Mohali already has the region’s first air-conditioned ISBT along the Chandigarh-Kharar highway in Phase 6. But 12 years after its inception, the bus terminal, which also houses a commercial complex, has become only partially operational due to corporate insolvency resolution process.
The demand for a new bus stand within the city was made by former Congress MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu, following which the CM had directed GMADA to finalise the site.
-
Cab washed away in flash flood: Girl’s body recovered from Patiala Ki Rao rivulet in Dhanas
A day after three people went missing after a cab, shuttling two passengers, was swept away in a flash flood in the Patiala-Ki-Rao rivulet in Tanda village, near Nayagaon, the body of one of the passengers was fished out from the rivulet near Dhanas on Thursday morning. Pooja's was identified as Pooja, one of the cab passengers. The car, a Maruti S-Presso, was recovered around 3 km away from Tanda village on Wednesday itself.
-
Punjabi singer’s gunman, another cop caught with heroin in Mohali
Five days after AAP councillor Ram Chander Yadav and a furniture contractor had a scuffle at the Sarangpur Community Centre on July 2, police on Thursday booked for the former and his accomplices for assault and wrongful confinement. According to police, the complainant, Pardeep Bansal of Sector 16, Panchkula, submitted that Bansal had spoken to the councillor before and had gone to the Community Centre to collect pending payment for furniture provided to the centre.
-
Brawl at Sarangpur Community Centre: Chandigarh Police lodge FIR against AAP councillor
Five days after AAP councillor Ram Chander Yadav and a furniture contractor had a scuffle at the Sarangpur Community Centre on July 2, police on Thursday booked for the former and his accomplices for assault and wrongful confinement. According to police, the complainant, Pardeep Bansal of Sector 16, Panchkula, submitted that Bansal had spoken to the councillor before and had gone to the Community Centre to collect pending payment for furniture provided to the centre.
-
Mechanic arrested for making fake HSRP number plates in Chandigarh
Chandigarh Police have arrested a mechanic who worked at the Sector 38 West Motor Market for making fake high security registration plates (HSRP). Inspector Narinder Patial, in-charge of the UT Police's district crime cell, said Aggarwal was arrested red-handed on the basis of a tip-off with around 40 fake number plates.
-
SC panel seeks FIR against PGIMER employees’ body opposing reservations
The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has asked the Chandigarh Police to lodge an FIR against the PGIMER general and OBC category employees' associations that have formed a front against reservation to SC and ST employees. President of the ad hoc front, Sushil Kumar Battan, said, “The association does not say that SC/ST people should not get reservation, but is opposing reservation in promotions. The commission has misinterpreted us.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics