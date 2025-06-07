GMADA to acquire 2,600 acres in big growth push for Mohali

In a significant step to further Mohali’s growth, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) will acquire 2,600 acres of land across multiple areas for residential, commercial, industrial and institutional development. 2,600 acres of land will be acquired across multiple areas for residential, commercial, industrial and institutional development in Mohali. (HT File Photo)

The decision was taken during a meeting of GMADA’s executive committee on Friday, chaired by Punjab chief secretary KAP Sinha. The land acquisition, aimed at accelerating urban expansion in Mohali, is expected to begin within the next month.

According to the committee’s decision, 236 acres will be acquired in Sector 87 for commercial use, 313 acres in Sector 84 for institutional purposes, 321 acres across Sectors 101 and 103 for industrial development, and a substantial 1,800 acres in Sectors 120 to 125 along the PR-7 road for residential projects, serving the increasing demand for housing.

No more CLU permissions for private builders

A senior GMADA official said, “It has been decided to acquire 2,600 acres of land across different sectors. As a result, going forward, no Change of Land Use (CLU) permissions will be granted to any private builder in these areas. The decision will now be sent to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who also serves as chairman of the Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority, for final approval.”

Subsequently, a formal notification will be issued under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, announcing commencement of land acquisition.

In lieu of the land acquired, land owners will be offered residential or commercial site plots under the Punjab government’s land pooling policy. Further, sites will be carved out of the land acquired and allotted through public auctions.

The GMADA official further emphasised that the acquisition in Sectors 120 to 124 was aimed primarily at curbing the proliferation of unauthorised colonies.

Last month, Hindustan Times had reported the emergence of unauthorised colonies, covering nearly 50 acres across Sectors 120 to 123 and in villages such as Daun, Raipur, Behlolpur, Barmajra, Tarauli and Jhampur. These colonies were reportedly carved out of agricultural land without securing the mandatory CLU clearances, which require steep fees and official approvals.

GMADA officials confirmed that development activities remained a top priority and that efforts to promote planned and legal growth will continue to be strictly enforced across the region.

Aerotropolis also moving ahead after green nod

Adding another chapter in Mohali’s growth, GMADA’s ambitious Aerotropolis project has received environmental clearance from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority, paving the way for development of a world-class township.

GMADA’s seventh urban residential project, Aerotropolis will come up on more than 5,500 acres in the vicinity of Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport on both sides of the Banur-Zirakpur road.

The other six townships include Aerocity, Knowledge City, IT City, all in the vicinity of the airport, and EcoCity, EduCity and MediCity in New Chandigarh, Mullanpur.

The authority is pumping in ₹1,000 crore in Aerotropolis’s capital development before launching the project.

An extension of Aerocity, it will comprise both commercial and residential plots in four pockets – A, B, C and D. Expected to be around 8,500 in number, the residential plots will range from 100 to 2,000 square yards.

The master plan also features expansive parks, sports complexes, shopping arcades, healthcare centres and green corridors—offering residents a holistic, high-quality urban living experience.