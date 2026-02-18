GMADA’s Eco City-3 project: Farmers protest changes in land pooling norms

Farmers affected by the Eco City-3 project in New Chandigarh have raised strong objections to alleged changes in land pooling norms introduced after the award was announced and finalised by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA). They claim the revisions have altered key benefits promised under the original policy, particularly regarding the allotment of developed plots. Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) (HT Photo)

“Farmers from various villages had agreed to the land pooling policy and signed documents based on the original terms and assurances provided by GMADA. However, after the signing and announcement of the award, the policy was significantly altered,” the farmers said during a protest. They also alleged that the revised policy removes previously promised options regarding plot sizes and commercial spaces, and that larger plots are now being imposed on small and medium farmers without their consent.

For instance, a farmer eligible for a 500-square-yard plot was earlier allowed to split it into smaller parcels, such as a 300-square-yard plot and a 200-square-yard plot, enabling them to sell part of their land in case of financial need. Under the revised norms, they are being allotted a single 500-square-yard plot instead.

Farmers also objected to a clause stating that if someone who had signed under the old policy does not submit a newly signed land pooling policy, the previous agreement would be treated as consent to the revised policy. “This approach is completely unfair and unethical, as it assumes consent without explicit approval under the revised terms,” they said.

GMADA officials, however, met with the farmers on Tuesday. GMADA chief administrator Sakshi Sawhney said after the meeting, “The concerns of the farmers have been addressed.”

For its ambitious Eco City-3 project, GMADA has acquired around 717 acres of land in New Chandigarh from nine villages – Hoshiyarpur, Rasulpur, Takipur, Dhode Majra, Majra, Salamatpur, Kansala, Rajgarh, and Kartarpur – for residential, commercial, and institutional development. The authority estimates compensation of approximately ₹3,690 crore for the entire land under the project.

Originally proposed in 2016 as a major extension of planned urban development in New Chandigarh, Eco City-3 faced setbacks in July 2020 when GMADA scrapped the acquisition process due to a shortage of funds and poor response to the land pooling scheme. The process was revived in August 2022, and GMADA is expected to launch the scheme soon.