GNDU proposes UN designate Oct 24 as Day of Universal Conscience

Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) has proposed to the United Nations secretary general António Guterres that UN Day on October 24 be designated as the Day of Universal Conscience in honour of the legacy of Guru Teg Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, describing him as “the world’s most revered defender of freedom of conscience”. GNDU vice-chancellor Karamjeet Singh (HT Photo)

In his letter to the UN secretary general, GNDU vice-chancellor Karamjeet Singh said that the proposal is backed by the Amritsar Declaration on Universal Conscience that was unanimously adopted during the national seminar to coincide with the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur.

“Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji’s supreme sacrifice for protecting the freedom of conscience of others stands as one of humanity’s greatest moral interventions. Recognising October 24 as the Day of Universal Conscience would honour his universal message and strengthen global commitment to ethical courage, human dignity, and peace,” the vice-chancellor said.

Seventy scholars endorsed the declaration presented by the vice-chancellor during the seminar held at GNDU from November 11-12.

Jaspreet Singh, a professor of eminence at GNDU, will submit the proposal at the UN headquarters in New York.

The GNDU also shared the proposal and declaration with the President, Prime Minister, Punjab governor, chief minister, state education minister and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president.

The proposed Day of Universal Conscience seeks to promote universal ethics rooted in freedom of belief; honour Guru Teg Bahadur’s unparalleled sacrifice for human rights; inspire nations to uphold conscience-based decision-making; reaffirm the UN Charter’s principles of justice, equality, and human dignity; create an annual global reflection on moral courage, peace, and compassion.