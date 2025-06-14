GNDU to establish Chair in Sikh studies: VC

Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) is strengthening its global footprint with a series of academic collaborations and initiatives aimed at promoting research on Guru Nanak’s teachings and advancing higher education. Addressing employment challenges faced by Indian graduates, the VC emphasised GNDU’s initiatives to equip students with entrepreneurial skills. (HT File)

Vice-chancellor prof Karamjeet Singh, following a recent international tour, announced that the university is set to establish a Chair of Guru Nanak Dev Sikh Studies on the campus, supported by an endowment exceeding ₹3 crore funded primarily by Punjabi NRIs. The Chair will focus on research related to the spiritual and philosophical teachings of Guru Nanak Dev.

During his visit to Uzbekistan, Singh signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Samarkand State University to foster academic and cultural collaborations commemorating Guru Nanak Dev. In the United States, the plan for the Sikh Studies Chair took shape alongside scholarship programmes for students. In Canada, GNDU engaged with leading universities in British Columbia to explore joint research, faculty exchanges and innovative academic programmes.

“This visit has marked a significant step toward positioning GNDU as a global leader in integrated and future-ready education,” Singh said, highlighting the university’s “student-first” approach and focus on inclusive academic innovation.

Addressing employment challenges faced by Indian graduates, the VC emphasised GNDU’s initiatives to equip students with entrepreneurial skills. He said that while approximately 30 lakh students graduate annually in India, only 10 lakh secure jobs. To bridge this gap, GNDU is launching entrepreneurship courses and training programmes to help students create their own ventures.

The university has also introduced forward-looking programmes in artificial intelligence, robotics, environmental science, design, journalism and business analytics to prepare students for emerging fields, the VC said.

“A rose garden will be established in the courtyard of the university campus. The fountain chowk will be re-design keeping in view the philosophy of Guru Nanak ‘s teachings,” the VC added.