Go First to operate direct flights from Srinagar to Sharjah soon
The ministry of civil aviation has allocated flight rights between Srinagar and Sharjah five times a week to Go First airlines thus paving the way for the resumption of direct flights between Srinagar and Sharjah.
The flights were suspended owing to “unknown reasons” in January. However, the flights are being again resumed in the coming weeks. Officials later said that flights were suspended as they didn’t have the requisite bilateral rights.
J&K’s Lt Governor Manoj Sinha in a tweet said that the ministry of civil aviation has approved the flights.
“The ministry of civil aviation has approved the Srinagar-Sharjah flights to the extent of five flights per week on a regular basis. My deepest gratitude to hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji,” the office of LG tweeted.
In another tweet, the office of Lt Governor said air connectivity is meant for growing tourism. “The UT administration, @MoCA_GoI (Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India) & Hon’ble Minister Shri @JM_Scindia taking necessary steps on priority to strengthen air connectivity to cater to growing tourism & industry sectors.”
The Srinagar Sharjah flight was flagged-off by union minister Amit Shah on October 23 last year.
The KCCI welcomed the resumption of the flights again.
“Allocation of flight rights given Go First to operate between Srinagar and Sharjah five times a week and hopefully will operate in next 15 days! It’s a welcome step,” Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries president Sheikh Ashiq said.
Cops arrest burglar suspected in string of thefts in south Delhi
A 32-year-old suspected burglar suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and was arrested after a brief chase and gunfight inside the Jahanpanah City Forest near Greater Kailash-2 (GK-2) in south Delhi early Friday morning. The shoot-out with the six-member police team happened nearly 10 minutes after the suspect and his four accomplices made unsuccessful burglary attempts at two houses in Block H, GK-3, nearly 700 metres from the shoot-out spot, police said.
Omar Abdullah welcomes ex-IAS officer Shah Faesal’s rejoining of government
Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah, while welcoming IAS officer Shah Faesal's rejoining of government said that he is going to serve the government that imprisoned him. Indian Administrative Service officer Shah Faesal, who had tendered his resignation in 2019 in order to contest elections in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, has been allowed to rejoin the government, officials said on Thursday.
Major among 3 soldiers injured in mine blast along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch
An army officer was among three soldiers injured in a mine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati (KG) sector of Poonch district on Friday, officials said. A defence spokesperson said that during a routine patrol along the LoC in the KG sector, a Major and two soldiers were injured in a mine blast. The injured were identified as Major Gurung, Naib Subedar Dalbir and Havildar Hukum.
Kejriwal calls for concrete steps to tackle coal crisis
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the Centre ought to take “concrete steps” to overcome the coal crisis which has gripped the entire country with the capital clocking its highest ever power demand for the month of April at 6,197 megawatts (MW) even as the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited assured that all its units at Dadri and Unchahar power plants were running at full capacity.
Remove building violations within 7 days: CHB to allottees
The Chandigarh Housing Board directed allottees in Sector 41A to remove building violations and rectify their units within seven days, failing which a demolition drive will be carried out at the risk and cost of the persons concerned. The society's buildings have provision only for two storeys, but some residents have built an additional floor. However, the existing foundations have not been designed to withstand the load of an additional storey.
