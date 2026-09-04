India's GDP: When no number high enough is enough

Just two months ago, the dominant story was of doom. The oil price rise due to the West Asia war, outflow of capital and rupee depreciation were all cited as reasons to prove that India was in a downward spiral. The steadiness of the Indian economy today comes on the back of tough decisions and financial prudence manoeuvred by the finance minister and the Reserve Bank of India. (HT Archive)

The external shock, it was said, revealed the real problems of the Indian economy. But nations don’t roll over and die. They respond to crisis. Quick moves by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) offering a rupee dollar swap window to attract NRI deposits stemmed the rupee slide and had to be discontinued due to the positive inflows.

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Even before the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI) released the first quarter data on August 31, the high frequency indicators were already telling the story of a strong growth spurt in the months when everything went wrong. Industrial production, vehicle registration, goods exports, corporate earnings were showing green. The 7.8% first quarter GDP growth is built on both manufacturing growing at 9.2% and services at 10%, with both consumption and capital formation doing well.

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A gym body does not happen overnight. It takes years of careful eating and regular workouts. The steadiness of the Indian economy today comes on the back of tough decisions and financial prudence manoeuvred by the finance minister and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The hawk-like focus on the fiscal deficit number post-Covid has reduced it to 4.4%, down a full 200 basis points from FY 2022-23. This gave the government elbow room to absorb the oil price shock, removing the risk of runaway inflation. The push to manufacturing, and exports, and the focus on deregulation and decriminalisation of laws are all arrows in the quiver of reform. But sceptics remain unconvinced.

The biggest criticism is that the government reduced last year’s numbers to make this year look good. One former finance secretary has made the allegation that Q1 FY26 numbers were reduced to give the 7.8% number. The problem with this argument is that data from two different statistical series are being taken and compared.

Think of it this way: If the measuring tape changes, you have to go back and use the new tape to measure last year’s data to remeasure before you compare it with the present.

We know that India is in the process of moving to a new GDP series with a new base year — all countries do this. For the Q1 2026-27 estimate, the statistical system is effectively dealing with two different series — the older series and the new series — and the historical data have been revised to make the new series comparable.