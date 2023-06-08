Use of loudspeakers after 10 to invite strict action: Gohana DCP

Gohana deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Bharti Dabas has ordered a ban on the use of loudspeakers after 10 pm while stating that violators will face strict action. Gohana deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Bharti Dabas has ordered a ban on the use of loudspeakers after 10 pm while stating that violators will face strict action. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Action will also be taken against those playing loud speakers at high decibel on tractors.

DCP Dabas said it had come to his notice that people use loudspeakers and DJ system after 10 pm which is prohibited by the state government.

“People, especially the elderly and children, get disturbed by the use of loudspeakers. A ban has been ordered on using loudspeakers on tractors and DJ systems after 10 pm. Panchayat and development officers, tehsildar and other concerned officers shall implement the orders,” she added.