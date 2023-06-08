Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Use of loudspeakers after 10 to invite strict action: Gohana DCP

Use of loudspeakers after 10 to invite strict action: Gohana DCP

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jun 08, 2023 12:49 AM IST

DCP Dabas said it had come to his notice that people use loudspeakers and DJ system after 10 pm which is prohibited by the state government.

Gohana deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Bharti Dabas has ordered a ban on the use of loudspeakers after 10 pm while stating that violators will face strict action.

Gohana deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Bharti Dabas has ordered a ban on the use of loudspeakers after 10 pm while stating that violators will face strict action. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Gohana deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Bharti Dabas has ordered a ban on the use of loudspeakers after 10 pm while stating that violators will face strict action. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Action will also be taken against those playing loud speakers at high decibel on tractors.

DCP Dabas said it had come to his notice that people use loudspeakers and DJ system after 10 pm which is prohibited by the state government.

“People, especially the elderly and children, get disturbed by the use of loudspeakers. A ban has been ordered on using loudspeakers on tractors and DJ systems after 10 pm. Panchayat and development officers, tehsildar and other concerned officers shall implement the orders,” she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out