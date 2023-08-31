Gold jewellery, cash stolen from locked house in Chandigarh’s Sector 41

In yet another case of theft at a locked house, gold jewellery and ₹20,000 in cash were stolen from a locked house in Sector 41-B on Tuesday. Gold jewellery and ₹ 20,000 in cash were stolen from a locked house in Sector 41-B, Chandigarh. (GETTY IMAGE)

The complainant, Divya Gupta, who works in the office of Principal Accountant General (Audit), Punjab, told the police that she was away at work on Tuesday, while her mother left for a local gurdwara around 2.30 pm after locking the house.

When they both returned home together, they found the main door’s lock broken. On rushing inside, she found three gold chains, four gold rings, a gold earring and ₹20,000 in cash missing.

A case under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 454 (house-trespass) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Sector 39 police station.

Thieves break into retired IAS officer’s house, leave empty handed

In another case, two unidentified men managed to break into the locked house of a retired IAS officer in Sector 11-C, but left empty handed after finding no valuables.

House owner Anil Kumar told the police that he, along with his family, had left for Delhi on August 19. The house was under CCTV surveillance. Through his mobile phone, he saw the lock of a door lying on the floor. He alerted a personal security officer (PSO) deployed in the opposite house. On inspection, the PSO sound some window grilles broken, but as the door leading to the internal stairs was locked from the other side, thieves could not access the other areas.

They entered the kitchen from the service window and broke a portion of the door to enter other rooms. They stayed inside the house for two hours and ransacked several almirahs, but they had no valuables. So, they eventually left without taking anything.

Police have lodged an FIR under Sections 457 (house-trespass) and 511 (attempt to commit offences) of the IPC at the Sector 11 station.

Three held for stealing ₹24 lakh from factory

Two weeks after five burglars made off with ₹24 lakh in cash, a mobile phone and a cheque book from a factory in Industrial Area on Independence Day, police have cracked the case with the arrest of three accused.

They were identified as Shambu, 19, Jagdish, 19, both residents of Hallo Majra and Gangadhar, 20, of EWS Colony, Dhanas.

Police have recovered ₹8.03 lakh of the stolen money and the cheque book, along with an e-rickshaw used in the crime, from their possession. The accused were habitual offenders, police said.

While Shambu, who is unemployed, has four theft cases registered against him, Gangadhar, a labourer, was named in eight cases, they said.