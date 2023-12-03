close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Gold worth 41 lakh, 59 iPhones seized at Amritsar airport

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 03, 2023 06:54 AM IST

Officials of the customs department have recovered gold worth ₹41 lakh and 59 iPhones from four passengers who arrived from Sharjah and Dubai at Shree Guru Ramdas Jee International Airport, Amritsar

A spokesperson of the customs department said their staff at the airport intercepted a passenger coming from Sharjah by Air India IX138 flight on Friday morning.

“On his search, it was found that he had concealed three gold paste capsules in his rectum. The net weight of gold after extraction was 652 grams, having a market value of 41,07,600. The gold was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is under process,” he said.

Similarly, three passengers who came from Dubai by Air India Express flight IX192 on Friday afternoon were carrying 59 iPhones worth 86.84 lakh, the spokesperson said.

While two passengers were carrying 22 iPhones each, 15 phones were recovered from another flyer, the spokesperson said, adding that the phones were seized under the Customs Act.

