Golden Temple bomb threats: Faridabad engineer detained

Punjab Police on Friday detained a 24-year-old software engineer, Shubham Dubey, from Faridabad in Haryana in connection with the recent emails sent to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), threatening to blow up Golden Temple with RDX. Police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar (centre) addressing a press conference in Amritsar on Friday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Addressing a press conference, commissioner of police, Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said Dubey is a BTech-degree holder and has worked with two software companies but is currently unemployed.

“Dubey has been brought to Amritsar by the police on the basis of a major lead we got with the help of central agencies and the state cyber-crime cell. We are investigating his role in sending threat emails. He is being questioned. However, this is partial success in the case. We are awaiting information from internet service providers. We have sent them requests for the same. A sizeable information is yet to come,” Bhullar said.

“A sizeable content of the emails is related to Tamil Nadu and they also talk about the DMK and girl students of Anna University. We are checking the role of Dubey to get a breakthrough,” he said.

Five emails of bomb threats were received by the SGPC in three days from July 14 after which the gurdwara body president, Harjinder Singh Dhami, expressed concern and disappointment with the police for failing to trace the sender.

After the Golden Temple complex received a bomb threat on Wednesday, security agencies deployed a dog squad at the premises as part of a security check.

The threats led Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to urge people on Thursday to be wary of rumours and assert that the state government would not allow any compromise with security. “We will not allow any compromise on the security of Punjab. Our security agencies and the Punjab Police are fully alert. I appeal to the people of Punjab to be cautious of rumours. All religious places are sacred and revered by us. We are fully committed to their security. Anti-national and anti-social forces will be dealt with utmost strictness,” Mann posted on X.