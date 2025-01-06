Goodbye my friend, your zest for life will live on

Renee Singh, city’s own much-loved social butterfly, counsellor, writer and the “life of the party”, passed away in a city hospital on Sunday morning. She would have turned 69 on March 4. Renee Singh was suffering from cancer detected in the last stage (HT)

She was suffering from cancer detected in the last stage. A wave of disbelief and sorrow spread in the city because she was a feisty person with a rare zest of life, present at all cultural and social gatherings, wearing glittering clothes and a smile lighting up her pretty face.

Renee was born to a prominent family in the city, with her father, Harcharan Singh, hailed as the “Mango King” of Saharanpur, and her mother, Pritpal, belonging to a rich landed family.

Remembering her fondly, Renee’s close friend Neena Kishie says, “She was a dear friend and one of a kind. The city will miss her love and concern.”

Indeed Renee was a friend to friends. A classmate of journalists Kanwar Sandhu and Vijaya Pushkrna in the journalism class of 1976 at Panjab University, she is remembered with love.

Pushkarna says, “A rare person and warm-hearted as they come, no matter what difficulties she was going through.”

This writer has vivid memories of gazing at this pretty girl who was junior to her when they were kids in city’s Carmel Convent. She remembers Renee as one of the few students at GCG-11 who came driving her own car to college in the early 70s.

The last rites will be held at her family’s ancestral village near Fatehgarh Sahib on Monday. The bhog will later be held at the Sector 8 gurdwara in Chandigarh.