Gool land subsidence: Geological Survey of India team collects samples

A two-member team from Geological Survey of India (GSI) that visited Duksar Dalwa in Sangaldan area in Gool tehsil of Ramban district to ascertain triggers behind landslip, collected samples before returning to Jammu on Wednesday, said a senior official. Sub-divisional magistrate of Gool Tanveer-ul-Majid said, "The GSI team, which reached the site of landslip on Tuesday, collected some samples and conducted some studies before returning to Jammu." The team will now submit its report to the Jammu divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar Jangid, he informed. The official said that the 24 steel tubular poles to restore 33 KV electricity line were installed on Wednesday and the power supply shall be restored by Thursday. He also informed that once approved by the administration, the affected families will get a monetary relief of ₹1.60 lakh in accordance with the Disaster Management Act.

Man shot dead in Gharota, one held

JAMMU A 28-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by his friend after the two had a heated argument over a trivial issue at a marriage function in Gharota village on the outskirts of Jammu late on Tuesday. However, the accused was arrested from Nagrota and the weapon used in the crime was also recovered. The deceased was identified as Arvind Singh Jamwal, 28. The incident occurred around 10.30 pm. “Arvind Singh Jamwal was shot by his friend Lakhan Pratap Singh, who used his father’s licenced 12-bore gun. The two were friends,” said a police officer. “The two had a heated argument over some petty issue during a marriage function earlier in the day. On Tuesday Arvind was called by Lakhan Pratap at his house where he shot him dead,” he added.

Man found dead with throat slit in Ganderbal

Srinagar : A 50-year-old man was found dead with his throat-slit in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Wednesday, police officials said. They said that Mohamad Shaban Najar, a carpenter, was found dead in the morning on the roof of his home at Gund, Kangan in Ganderbal . Station house officer, Gund police station, S Arshid said that the man was found dead by the family on the roof in the morning. “We are trying to ascertain what caused his death. There are a lot of angles to this case. It can be murder or even suicide. We have registered a case and can say anything with certainty after the investigation,” he said.