Governing body for PGI’s Spinal Injuries Centre approves funds worth ₹10 cr
The governing body of Regional Spinal Injuries Centre, Mohali, conducted a meeting on Saturday, where it approved the funds of ₹10.73 crore, under the capital head and ₹2 crore as grant-in-aid for salaries of employees and other expenditures.
In the meeting, held under chairpersonship of Baljit Kaur, Punjab social security, women and child development minister, the members also recommended the state’s public works department (PWD) should hand-over ICU, high dependency unit and 11 private rooms to the Regional Spinal Injuries Centre.
The minister also announced an increase in the salaries of already working outsourced employees, as was proposed by the project director-cum-member secretary.
The centre’s member secretary and vice-chancellor of the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, Raj Bahadur expressed his gratitude to the members and said that over 6,000 major spinal surgeries have been successfully conducted at the centre.
The meeting was also attended by director social security Punjab; additional finance secretary Punjab; director health services Punjab; Dr Vipin Kaushal, Medical Superintendent of PGIMER; along with others.
Guest column | Agnipath: Let’s not cut off our nose to spite our face
The Agnipath scheme for short-term recruitment to the armed forces may well be a case of cutting off one's nose to spite one's face, as a renowned veteran lieutenant general eloquently put it. Our jawans cannot be used and discarded like commodities. How is our army to be operationally ready to fight a multi-pronged war when it is going to be fed with ' floaters!'
Illegal constructions: Chandigarh admn issues notices to 3 revenue officials, one faces termination
The UT administration has issued termination and show-cause notices to three revenue officials for failing to check illegal construction at Kishangarh village, located in the vicinity of Sukhna Lake. A termination notice was issued to patwari Rameshwar, and show-cause notices to tehsildar (Periphery) Mandeep Dhillon and kanungo Makhan to explain reasons for failing to perform their duties. The decision came following a field visit by estate officer and deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh.
Labourer bludgeons wife to death at Panchkula’s Raipur Rani
Suspecting The accused, a native of Ambala, Shravan Bind,'s wife of infidelity, a 36-year-old labourer bludgeoned his wife to death with a brick at their hutment in Raipur Rani on Friday night. The accused, a native of Ambala, Shravan Bind, lived with his wife, Mamta, and children at BBC Brick Kiln, where they worked as labourers. He was arrested on the complaint of his employer, Dhananjay Bind, who found Mamta lying dead in the hutment after spotting her children crying outside.
Drunk SUV driver mows down cyclist, injures two more in Chandigarh
A drunk SUV driver claimed the life of a 59-year-old cyclist and left two men on a motorcycle injured after hitting them successively outside Chitkara School in Sector 25. After hitting the three victims, the Mahindra Bolero crashed into a pile of paver blocks lying on the roadside. The victim, Kanshi Ram, 59, was also a resident of Dhanas. Ram succumbed to his injuries at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16.
Day after tree collapse at Carmel Convent, another crashes on Manimajra govt school
The incident occurred a day after a 16-year-old student was killed and 18 of her school mates suffered injuries after a 70 feet tall heritage tree fell on the campus of Carmel Convent School in Sector 9, resulting in widespread criticism of the administration and the school. A magisterial probe is underway into the incident, for which UT has squarely blamed the school, and a criminal case has also been registered against unknown persons.
