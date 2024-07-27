Government College of Education, Chandigarh, hosts workshop on effective teaching

Government College of Education, Sector 20 D, conducted a workshop entitled “A supplement for effective teaching” on Friday under the guidance of college principal Sapna Nanda, who shared the aim of the workshop as to focus on providing practical strategies and techniques for utilising teaching aids effectively. Dr AK Srivastava, dean of the college welcomed the resource persons for the day Jeesu Jaskanwar Singh, assistant professor and co-ordinator, education department, CDOE, Panjab University and Sanjay Aggarwal, founder of Disha Foundation. To commemorate the Kargil Victory of the Indian Army, a group photograph session was organised at the end of the workshop. (HT Photo)

Jeesu Jaskanwar Singh, having an exposure and experience of international level, provided participants with valuable insights into the role and importance of teaching aids in creating an engaging and effective learning environment. The workshop explored different types of teaching aids, including visual aids, audiovisual aids, puppetry, artificial intelligence, social media pros and cons and technology-based aids.

The second session was led by Sanjay Aggarwal on the topic “Emotional well being for efficient teaching and learning”. In his address he emphasised on the importance of being happy, expressing emotions in daily life, KWL formula (knowledge, what they want to know and learning), patience, emotional intelligence and others to become an efficient teacher and human being at large.

The participants had the opportunity to engage in interactive sessions, hands-on activities and discussions led by the experts.

Incharge of the Skill-in-teaching Kusum proposed the formal vote of thanks to the dignitaries. The workshop organising team Kusum and Upasana Thapliyal extended their gratitude to the resource persons for empowering the teachers with the necessary tools and techniques.

