Government ensuring equitable development in HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 46 development projects worth about ₹287 crore at Pansai ground in Nadaun assembly constituency of Hamirpur district.
While addressing the gathering on the occasion, Jai Ram announced the opening of a government degree college at Galore, Jal Shakti division at Nadaun, upgrading of Dhaneta PHC to CHC, opening of a fire station at Nadaun, construction of a science lab in government senior secondary schools of Nadaun and Jalari, starting of science classes in government senior secondary schools of Choru and Batran and commerce classes in the government senior secondary school of Upper Hareta, besides upgrading of government high school in Pansai to government senior secondary school.
The chief minister also announced ₹26 crore for the construction of a river rafting complex at Nadaun, ₹10 lakh for the development of mela ground at Pansai, opening of patwar circles at Bela Barmoti and Majholi, opening of two health sub centres in Nadaun assembly constituency and conversion of two temporary police posts into permanent police oosts in the segment.
Jai Ram said that the present Himachal government has ensured equitable and balanced development of every area of the state and every section of the society in the last four and a half years.
He said that although two years of the present state government were affected due to the Covid pandemic, the government, apart from saving the precious lives of people, also ensured that the pace of development goes uninterrupted during this period.
He said the previous governments did nothing to strengthen the health infrastructure of Himachal Pradesh. He said there were only 50 ventilators in the state three years ago, whereas Himachal has over 1,000 ventilators now.
Fires break out at two garment manufacturing units in Ludhiana
In separate incidents, fires broke out at two garment manufacturing units in Janakpuri and Dhandari on Saturday morning. Ravinder, the owner of the unit in Street 3, Janakpuri, said the unit was closed when a fire broke out at around 7am. Close shave for 3 workers A blaze broke out in the Dhandari unit at around 2:30am due to a short-circuit. Three workers were sleeping at the factory at the time, and raised the alarm.
BRO to build world’s highest tunnel at Shinku La Pass to connect Himachal to Ladakh
The Border Roads Organisation will construct the world's highest tunnel at Shinku La Pass at 16,580 feet to connect Himachal Pradesh to Ladakh, BRO Director General Lieutenant General Rajeev Chaudhary said here on Saturday. Lieutenant General Rajeev Chaudhary told PTI that the Border Roads Organisation will start the construction of the tunnel connecting Himachal Pradesh to Zanskar Valley in Ladakh by July this year.
Massive fire breaks out at Tajpur dump in Ludhiana
Spread over 40 acres, around 20 lakh metric tones of garbage has accumulated on the main dump site of the municipal corporation. With the summer sun beating down on the accumulated waste, fire incidents are regularly being reported at the landfill. Panic spread in Mahavir Jain Colony, Estate, Puneet Colony, Naamdev Colony, and Kakka village among other areas of the city as the smoke turned the residential areas into gas chambers.
Midnight assault on Panchkula based hotelier
A hotelier was allegedly stopped, assaulted and looted by miscreants, including a girl, in Panchkula's Sector 20 around midnight on April 14. The FIR was registered on Saturday. The victim, Ekansh Aggarwal, 29, a resident of Sector 21 and owner of a restaurant, told HT, “I closed my restaurant and was on my way back home around midnight. As I crossed the Sector 20 underpass, a speeding car came from the Zirakpur side.”
Veggie prices see a dip in Chandigarh as local supply reaches mandis
Vegetable rates have started coming down significantly in the city with local supply hitting the mandis. The rate of lady finger has gone down by ₹50 per kg while that of bitter gourd has dipped by ₹40 per kg in just a week's time. Lemon prices still volatile The price of lemon continues to remain volatile at the apni mandis.
