Government on alert over LPG shortage rumours, says Punjab CM Mann

The Punjab government is on alert closely monitoring the situation to ensure that people do not face any difficulty in accessing essential commodities amid rumours about a possible shortage of LPG cylinders due to the ongoing war in Gulf countries, chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said here on Thursday. The CM said all deputy commissioners have been directed to ensure that there is no shortage of essential goods and that people do not face inconvenience. (HT Photo)

The CM made it clear that the government will not allow panic, hoarding, or exploitation of consumers .

Mann said the state government is closely monitoring the situation to ensure that people do not face any difficulty in getting essential commodities.

The CM said all deputy commissioners have been directed to ensure that there is no shortage of essential goods and that people do not face inconvenience.

He warned that strict action will be taken against anyone found spreading rumours, hoarding essential goods or trying to create panic among the public.

Mann said that the government will not tolerate black marketing or overcharging of LPG cylinders, and authorities have been instructed to maintain a strict vigil in the market. He added that he has taken up the matter with the Union government to ensure an adequate supply of LPG cylinders so that people do not face any inconvenience.

Warring flags gas supply issue

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring urged the state government to raise the matter of LPG shortage with the Centre.

“Not only has the supply of commercial gas been suspended, but even the domestic consumers have not been getting any supplies for the last few days. We are staring at a serious problem when people may not be able to light their gas stoves and cook their food, while the government seems to be completely unmindful and unconcerned about it”, he warned.