Government trying to dismantle Sardar Patel University: HP BJP chief

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Sep 09, 2023 10:54 PM IST

State BJP president Rajeev Bindal underscored the positive impact of the university and said that it significantly reduced the financial burden on students pursuing higher education

The state government’s decision to transfer 80 colleges from Sardar Patel University, Mandi, to another university has sparked outrage and accusations of injustice from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). State BJP president Rajeev Bindal alleged that the move is part of a larger plan to close down the university. He emphasised that the move will adversely affect the people of Mandi, Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts.

The BJP alleged that the Congress government is attempting to dismantle the university by removing affiliated colleges, effectively hollowing it out before an impending closure (HT File)
Sardar Patel University was established during the previous BJP government. Bindal underscored the positive impact of the university and said that it significantly reduced the financial burden on students pursuing higher education. He added that it led to an increase in the number of students getting university-level education.

The BJP alleged that the Congress government is attempting to dismantle the university by removing affiliated colleges, effectively hollowing it out before an impending closure. Bindal accused the Congress of penalising the people of Mandi, where 9 out of 10 MLAs were elected under the BJP banner. He questioned the silence of Congress state president and Mandi MP Pratibha Singh regarding the issue. He alleged that Singh is actively involved in the university’s closure. He said that since coming to power nine months ago, the Congress has shuttered approximately 1,500 institutions, including hospitals, PHCs, CHGs, Patwar circles and schools.

BJP leaders asserted that the people of the region should not be made to bear the brunt of political decisions that undermine their educational opportunities and access to essential services.

