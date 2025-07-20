Governor Kataria to attend Fauja Singh’s cremation on July 20

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria will attend the cremation of world-renowned marathoner Fauja Singh, who died at the age of 114 after being hit by a vehicle, at his native Beas village in Jalandhar district on Sunday. Fauja Singh, famously known as “Turbaned Tornado” and “Sikh Superman”, was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Jalandhar district’s Beas village on July 14. (HT)

Kataria remained an admirer of Fauja Singh, attending anti-drug campaigns with him in Punjab in December last year.

Fauja Singh, famously known as “Turbaned Tornado” and “Sikh Superman”, suffered fatal head injuries on July 14 after a white Toyota Fortuner hit him while he was crossing a road in his village. He passed away later that day. Singh was the world’s oldest marathon runner, and had become a global symbol of endurance and healthy aging.

The accused driver, Amritpal Singh, 26, a Canada-based NRI from the nearby Dasupur village, was arrested by police on July 15.

He is facing charges under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 281 (rash driving) and 125-A (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Amritpal had come from Canada eight days before the accident and recently purchased the Toyota Fortuner (PB 20-C-7100) from a Kapurthala resident.