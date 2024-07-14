Governor to honour 300 students from Chandigarh, Punjab

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwari Lal Purohit will honour student achievers from Punjab and Chandigarh at Punjab Raj Bhavan auditorium on July 16 at 12 pm. Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwari Lal Purohit will honour student achievers from Punjab and Chandigarh at Punjab Raj Bhavan auditorium on July 16 at 12 pm. (AFP)

Top 300 students who topped in Class 8 and 10th have been selected from government schools. As many as 225 students are from Punjab, while 75 are from Chandigarh. Each Class 10 topper will receive prize money of ₹10,000, whereas ₹5,000 will be given to each Class 8 student. Apart from this, they will also get a certificate signed personally by the governor.

Standing at 247 of them out of 300, majority of these students are girls. Interestingly, out of the total 225 achievers from Punjab, as many as 151 are from rural areas and 51 are from the border districts. About 40 students are from the Kandi area.

The governor will hand over the merit certificates and the prize cheques to about 40 meritorious students. A lunch will also be hosted for the students and accompanying teachers. Before leaving, the students will also be given a tour of the Raj Bhavan.