Govt contractor commits suicide after killing two children in Faridkot
A 37-year-old government contractor allegedly shot his two children dead and left his wife critically injured before turning the gun on himself at his house in Faridkot early on Saturday.
Superintendent of police Sewa Singh Malhi said that the accused shot his wife, his three-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son with his revolver before shooting himself around 4am.
“Both the children were declared brought dead at a hospital in Faridkot, while the husband and wife were referred to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana. The man succumbed to the bullet wound in the head while undergoing treatment. The condition of his wife is critical. The bullet pierced through her mouth,” he said.
The police have recovered a suicide note but it simply says no one from the family should be held responsible for the deaths. It does not cite the reason behind the contractor’s taking the extreme step.
According to police sources, the man had taken contracts to install streetlights in various districts of south Punjab.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt contractor commits suicide after killing two children in Faridkot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fraudsters duping people on pretext of Covid vaccine registration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers block roads across Punjab to drive home protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers offer food, water to stranded commuters on Rohtak-Delhi highway
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Drunk, ex-soldier kills daughter in fit of rage in Himachal’s Una
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers block Chandigarh-Delhi highway in response to chakka jam call
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmer leaders ready for talks with Centre but without any condition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh MC to start next fiscal with ₹670-cr budget deficit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kullu native arrested with 6.5kg charas in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coming up, housing society for Chandigarh MC’s councillors, employees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
High court judge’s reader among 24 test positive in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ex-HPSC chief appointed as power regulator at hurriedly convened ceremony
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HP cabinet decisions: Budget session to be held from Feb 26 to March 20
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi to resume on February 8
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP hopes to sweep Punjab civic body elections with broom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox