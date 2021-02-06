Govt contractor commits suicide after killing two children in Faridkot

A 37-year-old government contractor allegedly shot his two children dead and left his wife critically injured before turning the gun on himself at his house in Faridkot early on Saturday.

Superintendent of police Sewa Singh Malhi said that the accused shot his wife, his three-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son with his revolver before shooting himself around 4am.

“Both the children were declared brought dead at a hospital in Faridkot, while the husband and wife were referred to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana. The man succumbed to the bullet wound in the head while undergoing treatment. The condition of his wife is critical. The bullet pierced through her mouth,” he said.

The police have recovered a suicide note but it simply says no one from the family should be held responsible for the deaths. It does not cite the reason behind the contractor’s taking the extreme step.

According to police sources, the man had taken contracts to install streetlights in various districts of south Punjab.