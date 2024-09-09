Govt invites applications to recruit PSPCL CMD

The Punjab government on Monday invited applications for several key positions in the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), including the chairman-cum-managing director (CMD) and directors for distribution, commercial and human resources. In addition, the post of director, technical, at the Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL) has also been advertised. According to the government’s notification, October 15 is the last day to apply.

PSPCL CMD Baldev Singh Sran is likely to step down after getting multiple extensions. The last one-year extension he got was in February this year. His tenure ends on February 6 next year.

The PSEB Engineers’ Association has welcomed the decision, expressing optimism that the selection process for these top roles would be completed soon. The association is hopeful that the positions of director, generation, at the PSPCL and director, finance and commercial, at the PSTCL would also be filled at the earliest.

Association’s general secretary Ajay Pal Singh Atwal, through a letter to the chief minister, has already mentioned that the PSTCL CMD’s position has been lying vacant for the past 14 years. Besides, the post of chief electrical inspector also remains unfilled, the association mentioned.

