Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Govt officials among 20 more booked by vigilance bureau in rural development scam
chandigarh news

Govt officials among 20 more booked by vigilance bureau in rural development scam

The vigilance bureau has registered an FIR against a former DDPO, two BDPOs, panches and sarpanches in the rural development scam
HT Image
HT Image
Published on Jun 25, 2022 01:02 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Patiala

The Punjab vigilance bureau has named 20 more persons, including seven government officials, as accused in the rural development scam in the Ghanaur constituency during the previous Congress regime.

Sources said that the FIR has been registered against a former DDPO, two BDPOs, panches and sarpanches.

SSP vigilance bureau Harmeet Singh Hundal said that he cannot share information related to names of the accused as it will help them evade arrest. He said that teams have been dispatched to nab the accused.

Earlier, an FIR was registered against 25 persons in connection with development works of Akari and Sehri villages. Now, the FIR has been registered regarding Sehra, Takhtumajra and Pabra villages.

The case relates to the misappropriation of panchayat funds received in lieu of acquisition of gram panchayat lands pertaining to five villages namely Akari, Sehra, Sehri, Takhtumajra and Pabra in Rajpura tehsil in Patiala district under the Amritsar-Kolkata Integrated Corridor Project.

After a thorough probe, the vigilance bureau has registered a case under Sections 406, 420, 409, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120B, of IPC and Sections 13 (1) A and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act against the accused for the misappropriation of compensation amount received for the purchase of a total 1,103 acres, 3 kanals, and 15 marla land of above mentioned 5 Villages.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Tricity residents say the recent incident wherein a customer found a lizard in Chhole Bhature has shone light on the food safety practices at eateries. (Illustration: Biswajit Debnath/HT)

    Take food safety claims with a pinch of salt, say tricity readers

    Worst still, violators get away by paying a small amount as fine. Tricity authorities must follow suit. The presence of ants, cockroaches, flies, lizards must also be checked. Most people care about the spice and flavour of the food more than its safety and hygiene. India's fast food business is expanding rapidly. Strict action must be taken against the violators. After all, it is a question of health and life. Col. TBS Bedi.

  • The Southwest Monsoon has weakened and has not progressed beyond Sonbhadra after it entered East Uttar Pradesh on Monday (HT File Photo)

    Monsoon catches slow train into Lucknow, expected by next week

    Eyes searching for respite from the excruciating heat will continue to turn heavenwards for a few more days as the Southwest Monsoon has weakened, and has, hence, not progressed beyond Sonbhadra after it entered East Uttar Pradesh on Monday. However, it is expected to regain momentum over the weekend and Lucknowites can hope for rain on Tuesday or Wednesday, the weatherman has said.

  • Police officials rushing the injured of the road accident to hospital on Friday. (HT Photo)

    Five killed, six injured as bus rams into truck on NH 730

    Five persons, including a roadways bus driver and conductor, were killed and nearly half a dozen others were injured in a bus-truck head-on collision on the Lakhimpur-Dhaurahra national highway (NH 730), on Friday. Dhaurahra deputy police superintendent (DSP) Sanjay Nath Tiwari said four persons died on the spot while a fifth succumbed to his injuries at the district hospital.

  • 3 Punjab Girls Battalion NCC paying homage to Major Bhupinder Singh. (HT Photo)

    3 Punjab Girls Battalion NCC pays homage to Major Bhupinder Singh

    To pay homage to braveheart Major Bhupinder Singh, Maha Vir Chakra (posthumous), who made the ultimate sacrifice during Indo- Pak War 1965, a programme was organised at Nehru Rose Garden, Civil Line Ludhiana, by the 3 Punjab Girls Battalion National Cadet Corps, Ludhiana. The programme was attended by Ludhiana group commander Brigadier Jasjit Ghumman, commanding officers of different units and city-based NCC officers as well as cadets.

  • NCR’s ZRUCC second meeting underway in Prayagraj on Friday. (HT Photo)

    Agnipath agitation: NC Railways’ users condemn damage to Rly assets

    The second meeting of the 9th Zonal Railway Users and Consultative Committee of North Central Railway was organised at a city hotel in Prayagraj on Friday. The committee unanimously condemned the recent violence and damage to railway property during the agitation against the Agnipath army recruitment scheme. Kaushambi MP Vinod Sonkar also suggested that the approved list of products for stalls at railway stations should be provided to members so they can check it while inspecting stations.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out