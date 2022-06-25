Govt officials among 20 more booked by vigilance bureau in rural development scam
The Punjab vigilance bureau has named 20 more persons, including seven government officials, as accused in the rural development scam in the Ghanaur constituency during the previous Congress regime.
Sources said that the FIR has been registered against a former DDPO, two BDPOs, panches and sarpanches.
SSP vigilance bureau Harmeet Singh Hundal said that he cannot share information related to names of the accused as it will help them evade arrest. He said that teams have been dispatched to nab the accused.
Earlier, an FIR was registered against 25 persons in connection with development works of Akari and Sehri villages. Now, the FIR has been registered regarding Sehra, Takhtumajra and Pabra villages.
The case relates to the misappropriation of panchayat funds received in lieu of acquisition of gram panchayat lands pertaining to five villages namely Akari, Sehra, Sehri, Takhtumajra and Pabra in Rajpura tehsil in Patiala district under the Amritsar-Kolkata Integrated Corridor Project.
After a thorough probe, the vigilance bureau has registered a case under Sections 406, 420, 409, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120B, of IPC and Sections 13 (1) A and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act against the accused for the misappropriation of compensation amount received for the purchase of a total 1,103 acres, 3 kanals, and 15 marla land of above mentioned 5 Villages.
-
Take food safety claims with a pinch of salt, say tricity readers
Worst still, violators get away by paying a small amount as fine. Tricity authorities must follow suit. The presence of ants, cockroaches, flies, lizards must also be checked. Most people care about the spice and flavour of the food more than its safety and hygiene. India's fast food business is expanding rapidly. Strict action must be taken against the violators. After all, it is a question of health and life. Col. TBS Bedi.
-
Monsoon catches slow train into Lucknow, expected by next week
Eyes searching for respite from the excruciating heat will continue to turn heavenwards for a few more days as the Southwest Monsoon has weakened, and has, hence, not progressed beyond Sonbhadra after it entered East Uttar Pradesh on Monday. However, it is expected to regain momentum over the weekend and Lucknowites can hope for rain on Tuesday or Wednesday, the weatherman has said.
-
Five killed, six injured as bus rams into truck on NH 730
Five persons, including a roadways bus driver and conductor, were killed and nearly half a dozen others were injured in a bus-truck head-on collision on the Lakhimpur-Dhaurahra national highway (NH 730), on Friday. Dhaurahra deputy police superintendent (DSP) Sanjay Nath Tiwari said four persons died on the spot while a fifth succumbed to his injuries at the district hospital.
-
3 Punjab Girls Battalion NCC pays homage to Major Bhupinder Singh
To pay homage to braveheart Major Bhupinder Singh, Maha Vir Chakra (posthumous), who made the ultimate sacrifice during Indo- Pak War 1965, a programme was organised at Nehru Rose Garden, Civil Line Ludhiana, by the 3 Punjab Girls Battalion National Cadet Corps, Ludhiana. The programme was attended by Ludhiana group commander Brigadier Jasjit Ghumman, commanding officers of different units and city-based NCC officers as well as cadets.
-
Agnipath agitation: NC Railways’ users condemn damage to Rly assets
The second meeting of the 9th Zonal Railway Users and Consultative Committee of North Central Railway was organised at a city hotel in Prayagraj on Friday. The committee unanimously condemned the recent violence and damage to railway property during the agitation against the Agnipath army recruitment scheme. Kaushambi MP Vinod Sonkar also suggested that the approved list of products for stalls at railway stations should be provided to members so they can check it while inspecting stations.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics