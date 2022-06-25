Govt officials among 20 more booked by vigilance bureau in rural development scam

The Punjab vigilance bureau has named 20 more persons, including seven government officials, as accused in the rural development scam in the Ghanaur constituency during the previous Congress regime.

Sources said that the FIR has been registered against a former DDPO, two BDPOs, panches and sarpanches.

SSP vigilance bureau Harmeet Singh Hundal said that he cannot share information related to names of the accused as it will help them evade arrest. He said that teams have been dispatched to nab the accused.

Earlier, an FIR was registered against 25 persons in connection with development works of Akari and Sehri villages. Now, the FIR has been registered regarding Sehra, Takhtumajra and Pabra villages.

The case relates to the misappropriation of panchayat funds received in lieu of acquisition of gram panchayat lands pertaining to five villages namely Akari, Sehra, Sehri, Takhtumajra and Pabra in Rajpura tehsil in Patiala district under the Amritsar-Kolkata Integrated Corridor Project.

After a thorough probe, the vigilance bureau has registered a case under Sections 406, 420, 409, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120B, of IPC and Sections 13 (1) A and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act against the accused for the misappropriation of compensation amount received for the purchase of a total 1,103 acres, 3 kanals, and 15 marla land of above mentioned 5 Villages.