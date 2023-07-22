Govt schools in Ludhiana dist grapple with shortage of classrooms

Even as enrolment surge in government schools, the shortage of classrooms is a matter of concern. The students are crammed into classrooms and this is also posing a challenge in delivering quality education.The Government Primary School located in Kundanpuri area, is grappling with such shortage. The school only has four small rooms for around 650 students of LKG to Class five. A teacher taking a class in an overcrowded room at Government Primary School, Kundanpuri, on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

It operates in a private building lent to the government for charitable purposes. Accommodating students in only four classrooms leads to an uncomfortable and congested learning environment. Inside the premises, a classroom measuring around 150 square feet has 30 benches to accommodate 90 students of Class four. It becomes difficult for the teacher to stand and teach in a cramped room. One teacher, on request to remain anonymous, opened up about the challenges of teaching in suffocating conditions, particularly when the weather is hot and humid.

There are three more similar sized rooms and a hallway available to conduct remaining classes. This implies that if three classes are accommodated inside the classrooms the remaining classes either have to use the hallway or sit under the sun. Khushi, a 10-year-old student, shared her experience of the time she was seated on the last bench in a crowded hallway where three classes were held simultaneously.

She mentioned that the teacher’s voice was audible only to students sitting on the first few desks, making it difficult for those at the back to comprehend what is being taught.

Apart from the academic challenges, the overcrowded and poorly ventilated classrooms also raise health concerns. Paediatric expert from civil hospital Dr Harjeet Singh warned that children are highly vulnerable to various diseases at a young age. “The lack of ventilation can lead to respiratory problems and fungal infections, and it may also trigger the outbreak of contagious diseases like severe skin rashes, cold, cough, and chickenpox. Proper seating arrangements with sufficient spacing are crucial to safeguard students’ health and well-being,” he said.

Acknowledging the infrastructural shortcomings, principal Kuldeep stated that the significant surge in enrollment is a positive sign of growth. They have reached out to higher authorities to urgently expand the school’s area with an aim to ensure that children can learn and grow to their full potential without any constraints limiting their capabilities.

Deputy district education officer Jasvinder Singh said that every year, the schools share the data with the department for the infrastructure-related requirements.

Thereafter, funds are granted according to the strength of the students, and the process to issue the same will be completed in the first few days of the new session, he added.