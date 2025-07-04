Govt to launch overseas job portal for local youth: Himachal chief minister

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the labour and employment department to develop a dedicated website and mobile application to streamline and boost overseas employment opportunities for Himachali youth. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)

The digital platform will serve as a comprehensive database for aspirants, aimed at ensuring transparency, accessibility, and protection against exploitation in foreign job markets, he said.

“We want our youth to secure well-paying jobs abroad through safe and legitimate channels,” Sukhu said.

The Himachal Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation (HPSEDC), which recently secured a license as a registered recruitment agency, will lead the overseas placement efforts. It has been tasked with partnering with certified training agencies to align youth skill development with global job market demands.

As per government data, around 10,000 youths from Himachal migrate abroad annually for employment, and another 5,000 pursue higher education overseas.

However, the chief minister noted that the numbers fall short of the state’s potential due to inadequate access to verified information and guidance.

In 2023–24, Himachali workers abroad sent back remittances worth ₹2,030 crore, contributing nearly 0.2% of India’s national remittance figure—a significant share for a small state.

Sukhu said that demand remains high internationally for skilled professionals such as nurses, healthcare staff, machine operators, drivers, electricians and plumbers among others. HPSEDC will actively facilitate placements in these sectors.

Sukhu also instructed the labour and employment department to conduct awareness campaigns to promote safe overseas migration via registered recruitment agencies.

He further asked the department to study best practices from Kerala and Telangana—states with more established overseas employment ecosystems. Additionally, the chief minister directed the creation of a dedicated database of Himachali NRIs.