Govt took decisive action against indicted cops: CM Khattar

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 06, 2024 07:54 AM IST

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said that the state government has taken decisive action against indicted police officials based on the recommendations of the State Police Complaint Authority (SPCA).

CM Khattar said about 2,000 complaints have been lodged with the SPCA over the years. (HT File Photo)
The CM said about 2,000 complaints have been lodged with the SPCA over the years.

The CM who was speaking at the first national conference of State Police Complaint Authorities at Chandigarh said the action against the cops included suspensions and fines. Khattar maintained that public confidence has increased in the authority’s efficacy.

The SPCA is a multi-member statutory body constituted under the Haryana Police Act for conducting inquiries and investigations into complaints against police officers and officials. It is at present, headed by former IAS officer, Navraj Sandhu with former IPS officer KK Mishra and former IAS officer RC Verma as members.

SPCA chairperson Navraj Sandhu said they have started an online complaint registration system in the public interest.

An official spokesperson said that the national conference aimed at standardising the operations of police complaint authorities across states. Khattar emphasised the need for enhancing the efficacy of SPCAs, ensuring swift resolution of complaints, and fostering improved coordination with law enforcement agencies. He said that upon assuming office, there were complaints regarding non-registration of first information reports (FIRs). “Directives were issued to ensure that FIRs are registered for every individual visiting police station. Furthermore, to alleviate concerns regarding police jurisdiction, instructions were issued to implement zero FIR registration,’’ the CM said.

Former IPS officer Prakash Singh who was the petitioner in the police reform judgment delivered by the Supreme Court said there was a need to have strong and effective SPCAs to provide relief to the citizens and to check misuse of powers by the police.

