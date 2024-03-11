GPR survey commences at Agroha archaeological site in Hisar

Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta and urban local bodies minister Kamal Gupta launched the ground penetrating radar (GPR) survey at the Agroha archaeological site in Hisar on Monday. Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta highlighted the government’s ambitious plan to elevate Agroha into a world-class tourism destination. He underscored the value of uncovering illustrious history through the excavation of the Agroha mound. (HT File)

Recently an agreement was inked between the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Haryana archaeology and museum department to develop the Agroha archaeological site.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Following the completion of the survey, further actions will be taken. The last excavation at the Agroha archaeological site took place between 1978 and 1981. Previous studies have uncovered evidence of ancient civilisation beneath the mound at the Agroha archaeological site, an official spokesperson said.

Speaking on this occasion, the speaker highlighted the government’s ambitious plan to elevate Agroha into a world-class tourism destination. He underscored the value of uncovering illustrious history through the excavation of the Agroha mound.

In his address, the urban local bodies minister said that a plan has been prepared to develop Agroha as a global city within a radius of 25 km.

He said that GPR is a geophysical technique that discerns the composition of layers beneath the ground surface and identifies any underlying structures.