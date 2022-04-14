GPS Moti Nagar sets up computer labs, new teaching programme
A new computer program in the name of Lord Mahavira was inaugurated in GPS Moti Nagar, Sector 39, Chandigarh road on Thursday.
With the help of SS Jain Sabha, a new program about computers named Bhagwan Mahavir computer program was started, under which a permanent computer teacher was appointed for students.
“The Sabha will bear all the expenses of running the program including teacher’s salary,” Sekhon said.
Headmaster Sukhdhir Singh Sekhon said a few philanthropists set up two computer labs in the school where students would be able to utilise the facilities provided by the department in a better way.
Mangat-2 block primary education officer Asha Rani, meanwhile, said the GPS, Moti Nagar, would be the first school in the state where a private computer teacher would teach students free of cost.
-
Elgar Parishad case: Umar Khalid denies having links with banned Maoist organisations
Mumbai: In hKhalid'sstatement to the National Investigation Agency, which is investigating the Elgar Parishad case, a former member of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Student's Union, Umar Khalid, has denied having any links with the banned CPI (Maoist) and other frontal organisations. Khalid was one of the speakers at the Elgar Parishad in Pune on December 31, 2017. His statement was recorded by the NIA on February 12.
-
Two booked for firing six gunshots at a liquor traders house in Pataudi
Two unidentified men were booked for allegedly firing six gunshots in front of the house of the president of the Pataudi municipality on Tuesday afternoon. Sehgal alleged around 11:54pm on Monday, he received an international call on WhatsApp, reportedly made from Canada. Since he could not hear anything, he received a voice message. Police said they received a call, following which a team from Pataudi police station was sent to the spot.
-
India politically stable because of Dr Ambedkar: Sharad Pawar
Mumbai: A day after expressing concern over alleged attempts to create a communal divide in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said that the country is politically stable even 75 years after independence is because of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. It is because of the constitution laid by Dr Ambedkar that India has managed to maintain its unity, Pawar said referring to the ongoing crisis in the neighbouring countries such as Sri Lanka and Pakistan.
-
After two Covid-hit years, Prayagraj tailors busy completing Eid orders
Tailors in the Sangam city are a busy lot these days as they have to finish stitching of clothes ordered by their customers for the upcoming Eid al-Fitr festival. A welcome change has come in their business prospects after a gap of two years during which they suffered financial crisis owing to the Covid pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. Most of tailors' shops are in Kareli, Sabzi Mandi, Roshanbagh and Dariyabad localities.
-
Ex-Congress councillor booked for abusing, intimidating trader after spat in Ludhiana
Police booked former Congress councillor and hotelier Sushil Raju Thapar for threatening and abusing a hosiery trader after Thapar, who owns a hotel in the area accused him of employing underage children at his hotel. The FIR has been lodged following the complaint of Yogesh Maini of Prem Nagar. He added that he tried to talk to the children as they were heading out after finishing up the day's work on Wednesday when Thapar stepped out and started abusing him.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics