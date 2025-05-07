Menu Explore
GPS tracking leads Mohali police to accused in 40-lakh theft

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 07, 2025 08:14 AM IST

A GPS tracker installed in one of the stolen vehicles helped police trace its movement from Raikot to Barnala; however, the tracker was later disabled, indicating possible deliberate tampering

Mohali police have cracked a high-value theft case involving film equipment worth 40 lakh, with the arrest of one of the accused. The recovery includes two stolen vehicles and valuable film production gear.

A significant lead emerged with the arrest of Navjot Singh, alias Navi alias Jeta, a resident of Madhe Road near Government School, Nihal Singh Wala, in Moga district. (HT Photo)
The incident occurred in the early hours of May 3, when two canter vehicles—bearing Chandigarh and Mohali registration numbers—carrying expensive film shooting equipment were stolen.

A significant lead emerged on May 4 with the arrest of Navjot Singh, alias Navi alias Jeta, a resident of Madhe Road near Government School, Nihal Singh Wala, in Moga district.

A GPS tracker installed in one of the stolen vehicles helped police trace its movement from Raikot to Barnala. However, the tracker was later disabled, indicating possible deliberate tampering.

Following an FIR lodged by complainant Om Prakash, the investigation was led by SP Harbir Singh Atwal, DSP Harsimran Singh Bal, and the Saneta police post in-charge. The breakthrough came around 1.30 am, aided by cyber-tracking inputs provided by the complainant.

The suspect’s movements were tracked to multiple locations, including Dharamkot and eventually Moga. Navjot Singh was produced before magistrate Sweta Das on May 5 and was remanded to two days of police custody. During interrogation, he revealed the location of the stolen vehicles and equipment. On May 6, police recovered both canter vehicles filled with the stolen film gear from a grain market in Nihal Singh Wala. Additionally, a Thar vehicle used in the theft—bearing a temporary Chandigarh registration number—was also recovered.

The accused will remain in police custody until May 7. Investigations have revealed that seven bouncers and three others associated with the film industry were linked to the accused. Further arrests are expected as the search for the remaining suspects continues.

