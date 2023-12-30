In a move to foster excellence in education, the director general, school education, Punjab, has introduced a grading system for primary, middle, high, and senior secondary schools across the state. Grading system launched for govt schools in Punjab (HT File)

According to the order issued by education director, Punjab, the initiative aims to recognise and encourage efforts by school principals and teachers in enhancing the overall development of students.

“School principals are urged to actively participate in this initiative by uploading essential data on the e-Punjab school portal within seven days. The e-Punjab school portal offers a link for the school grading process under the “other details” section. The data submission involves five key modules that is school results, infrastructure, co-curricular activities, SMC & public contribution and students’ attendance,” read the directive.

The criteria adopted for grading these schools encompass various aspects including annual academic results of students and teacher availability, infrastructure facilities within the school premises, contributions from School Management Committees (SMCs) and the general public.

The schools in Punjab have been engaged in various extracurricular activities alongside regular educational programmes. School principals and teachers are striving to contribute to the holistic growth of students. Additionally, school infrastructure development is underway with collaboration between school authorities, government support, and local entities such as panchayats and other organisations.

In light of these efforts, the schools are now undergoing a thorough ranking process. This move is expected to instill a sense of healthy competition among school heads and educators. Moreover, it will enable the education department to gather valuable insights into initiatives taking place across different schools.