Graft: Amritsar Improvement Trust ex-chief sent to 4-day police custody
Congress leader Dinesh Bassi, who was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday for alleged irregularities during his tenure as the Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT) chairman, was produced in a local court on Thursday and sent to four-day police custody for further interrogation.
Bassi denied any wrongdoing and alleged political vendetta while coming out of court. The two-accused, Raghav Sharma and Vikas Khanna, are yet to be arrested.
Bassi remained the Trust chairman for two years, from 2019 to 2021. According to the complaint filed by the AIT, he had allotted a 200-square-yard plot in Amritsar’s posh Ranjit Avenue locality to one Sohan Singh for just ₹2.82 lakh even as its market value is around ₹1.40 crore.
VB officials, privy to the case, said Bassi and his accomplices had also misappropriated the original documents pertaining to the property. Bassi is also accused of allegedly allotting many booths to his two accomplices Sharma and Khanna besides several contracts to their firms Punjab Builders and Gul Associates. The three have been booked under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code besides under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Other allotments under scanner too
“During Bassi’s remand, we will also investigate the allegations against him about the allotment of various works worth crores during his tenure as the AIT chief,” said senior superintendent of police, vigilance, Amritsar, Varinder Singh Sandhu.
Sources said the allotment of various development works, including laying of interlocking tiles at ward number 22 and lifting of garbage from the sports complex at Ranjit Avenue, are also under scanner. On Thursday, the Amritsar vigilance team questioned the staff members of the Trust for several hours.
Bassi, while leaving the court, told media persons: “Whatever is going on in Punjab is happening to me as well, for I am a Congress worker who is standing by his party.” Denying any scam, he said he had sent a resolution to the government for the allotment of the property in question.
-
Ludhiana | Agnipath Scheme: GRP to bring 24 accused on production warrant
Government Railway Police will bring a total of 24 accused, held by the Ludhiana police for rioting and damaging public property at Ludhiana railway station last month while protesting against the Agnipath scheme, on production warrant on July 12. Moreover, GRP has sought the mobile phone of one of the key accused, from the Ludhiana police.
-
PMC to appoint pvt agency to clean public toilets using mechanised system
The Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to clean public toilets using machines and soon all the toilets of the city would be brought under the purview of mechanised cleaning. According to a civic official, there are 1,360 public toilets and 425 public urinals across the city. As per PMC policy decision, zone 2 has invited a private agency for mechanical cleaning of public toilets. Civic activists blame PMC for its inability to maintain the toilets.
-
Three Dera followers get 3-year jail in 2015 Moga sacrilege case
In the first conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda followers in the interlinked sacrilege cases that rocked Punjab in late 2015, a Moga court on Thursday sentenced three men to three-year jail for the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib at Malke village in the district's Baghapurana subdivision. Two other co-accused, Satnam Singh of Baghapurana and Davinder Singh Harie Wala village, were acquitted for want of evidence.
-
‘Auto-matic’ support pours in for Shinde
Auto rickshaw drivers gathered in Thane to show support for chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday, in light of Uddhav Thackeray's three-wheeler jibe at Shinde on Tuesday. The former chief minister and Shiv Sena chief, Uddhav Thackeray, made a comment referring to Shinde's early days, when he earned a living driving an auto rickshaw.
-
GST on non-branded edibles set to hit kitchen budgets
Kitchen budgets have already started going awry as prices of main items have seen around 5 to 10% hike in rates. The rates of kali urad have shot up from Rs 73 t0 Rs 80 per kg , hari urad has gone up from Rs 106 to Rs 130, chana dal has gone up from Rs 51 to Rs 53 and sugar from Rs 38 to Rs 40.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics