Graft case against DSP Raka Ghirra: HC restrains trial court from passing final order

The Punjab and Haryana high court has restrained the trial court from passing the final order in a corruption case involving Punjab deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Raka Ghirra. The Punjab and Haryana high court, while adjourning the case for November 29, said the proceedings before the trial court will continue. However, the final judgment will not be passed till the next date of hearing. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In 2011, Ghirra was arrested by CBI from her residence at Sector 15, Chandigarh, for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹1 lakh from a realtor to settle his case. Ghirra was recruited as an inspector in the Punjab Police in 2001 and promoted as DSP in 2007. At the time of her arrest, she was a DSP in Mohali.

In her plea in high court, she had challenged a trial court order of dismissing her plea through which she had demanded to exclude the entire evidence relating to her voice recordings, as voice samples obtained were not as per law.

It was argued that the voice samples of the petitioner were collected while she was in police custody, making them inadmissible in court of law. No such permission was taken for voice samples from a court. Hence, the samples could not be used against her as evidence, she submitted.

The court, while adjourning the case for November 29, said the proceedings before the trial court will continue. However, the final judgment will not be passed till the next date of hearing.

