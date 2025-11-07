Graft case against woman constable: Court raps VB, gives last chance to file supplementary chargesheet

A Bathinda district court has pulled up the Vigilance Bureau (VB) for failing to file a supplementary chargesheet against sacked Punjab Police constable Amandeep Kaur in a corruption case since August this year and has given the probe agency a final chance to file the challan on or before the next date of hearing on November 20. Called “Thar wali constable”, Amandeep was arrested from the Badal Road, on the periphery of Bathinda town, on April 2 after a recovery of 17.71 gm of heroin from her SUV.

Hearing the matter on October 30, additional district and sessions judge Surinder Pal Kaur admitted a request from the VB deputy superintendent of police (DSP) ensuring that a supplementary challan will be produced before the court after obtaining bank details of the accused.

“In view of the request and in the interest of justice, last chance is granted to the prosecution to produce supplementary challan on or before the date fixed for arguments upon charges,” reads the order stating that the court will hear the case on November 20 to frame charges against Amandeep.

A delay in furnishing an additional chargesheet has delayed the start of the trial by the court after the charges are framed.

Later, she was charged with allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to her known sources of income.

A case was registered under Sections 13(1) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station in the Bathinda range following the inquiry, which scrutinised details of her movable and immovable properties along with her salary, bank accounts and loan records.

Amandeep, who was dismissed on April 3, is currently lodged in the Bathinda Central Jail.

After her arrest, the VB investigation revealed that Amandeep had a total income of ₹1,08,37,550 between 2018 and 2025 while her expenditure stood at ₹1,39,64,802.97, which was ₹31,27,252.97 more than her known sources of income, or 28.85% beyond her legitimate earnings.

The VB submitted a challan against her before the Bathinda court on July 19.

On August 11, the VB station house officer (SHO) Parminderjit Kaur informed the court that the agency intends to file a supplementary challan against the accused.

But in the next five consecutive hearings since August 11, the VB failed to do so and sought more time.

Amandeep’s arrest in the NDPS case drew widespread attention after reports that she was being patronised by a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, currently posted in Punjab. However, investigators say the probe so far has not established any such connection.

Officials close to the investigation said the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have also questioned Amandeep.