Gratitude song at dusk, hopeful prayer at dawn

Can there ever be a limit to one’s love for nature? My answer is, “Not at all!” For me, it is impossible to explain the extent of my closeness with nature. I also lack the capacity to fully define its innumerable vistas and phases. I thrive on proximity to nature and it rejuvenates me like nothing else. Enjoying the company of natural surroundings is by far the best means of getting rid of depression or other such maladies. An admirer of nature, rejects all other means of entertainment. Once a nature aficionado, is always a nature aficionado even at the cost of becoming a laughing stock or being called a fanatic. But tranquillity and pleasure are the guaranteed outcomes of this association. William Wordsworth is so perfect in proclaiming, “Nature never did betray the heart that loved her.”

Nature lovers are recognisable everywhere, on account of their distinct preferences. One of our relatives, a staunch lover of nature, never stays inside a wedding hall for more than a couple of minutes. He says, “I would rather sit out in the open, in the vicinity of trees and listen to the birds’ songs. Can’t tolerate this ear-shattering noise in the name of music. Rather this way we can converse with each other, otherwise we are so busy that we hardly ever meet.” Basically, such people with specific priorities live on an altogether different pedestal.

I’m grateful for the attitude that I came to have i.e. my steadfast love for nature. I cannot even count the blessings that nature has bestowed upon me on account of this adoration. Let me share one of my own experiences. Recently, we took the hard decision to shift from our over three-decade-old house to a new place. But as it was a well-thought over plan, the change was quite welcome.

At the time when we shifted, our evening tea time would coincide with the sundown every day. My husband and I chose to sit in the balcony to relish the cheering cup so as not to miss an iota of the full panoramic view of the setting sun. I reckon that being in the seventh decade of one’s life, has some link with this special affinity for the parting sun.

The way the departing sun turns the azure sky into a riot of speckled shades of blue, orange, grey and finally turning it into dark grey, is nothing short of magic. Simultaneously, the birds swarm to the trees for the night’s rest. The choir presented by them at this time seems to be a gratitude song for a well-spent day.

Another thing that seems too fascinating is that the same retiring sun which we see in the evening, appears the very next morning with a renewed vivacity, as if saying, “Here’s another glorious and golden day at your disposal; make it unique by doing something extraordinary to change this universe into a better place; thus, giving your life a charismatic aura.” parambirkaur@gmail.com

The writer is a Ludhiana-based freelance contributor