Grievance helpline for NRIs in Punjab to work pro-actively: Minister

Punjab NRI affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Monday assured all non-resident Indians (Punjabis) that the state government is committed to redress their grievances. Dhaliwal said that Punjabi diaspora can register their complaints and grievances on WhatsApp number 93093-88088 without any hesitation. (HT File Photo)

During his visit to the control room set up here for NRIs to register their grievances, Dhaliwal said that Punjabi diaspora can register their complaints and grievances on WhatsApp number 93093-88088 without any hesitation.

He said that registered complaints would be forwarded to the concerned department or officer for follow-up and timely redressal. J. Balamurgan, Principal Secretary, NRI affairs department and Praveen Kumar Sinha ADGP, NRI Affairs, were also present on this occasion.

Dhaliwal called a number of complainants who had either registered their grievances during NRI Sammelan or registered these with the control room.

On this occasion, the minister directed the officers to resolve all issues and complaints, except sub-judice matters in a time bound manner. He said that he would soon call a state-level meeting with all the deputy commissioners regarding the settlement of the grievances/complaints of the Punjabi diaspora.He also called upon the overseas Punjabis to invest in the state, adding that Punjabis who have achieved success in foreign countries should also contribute for the progress of their state.