Ground-level inquiry into stubble burning incidents ordered by Moga district authorities
: With 43 incidents of stubble burning reported in Moga district during the ongoing wheat harvesting season, deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh on Monday ordered the agriculture department to conduct a ground-level inquiry to ascertain the cause of these fires and a study as to why these events are not ending.
The DC held a meeting with officials of various departments to check wheat stubble burning in the district.
He said that there could be several reasons behind the burning of wheat stubble and paddy straw which need to be investigated in detail.
Singh directed the agriculture department to conduct a ground-level inquiry into the occurrence of stubble burning incidents and submit a report with a study explaining why these incidents are not ending.
Out of 43 fires in Moga so far, it was found that there were several incidents where the fire was caused by the fault in combine harvesters and reapers, he said, directing the owners of combine harvesters and reapers to use only technically sound machinery.
He said that cluster and nodal officers have been set up in the district to prevent fire incidents. It is their responsibility to first make the farmers aware and if any violation is committed then strict legal action should be taken against them.
He appealed to the farmers to get out of the habit of burning straw and stubble to save the productivity of the land and protect the environment.
An agriculture department official said that in the district, most of the wheat stubble is used for making dry fodder for cattle, but even after making fodder, some farmers burn the leftover roots too which can be easily mixed in the soil after watering the field moderately and ploughing it.
“We are spreading awareness among farmers on the bad effects of stubble burning on the soil but still many do not understand the issue and follow the same old practices,” official added.
I will resign, says Lalu’s son Tej Pratap Yadav. Then a photo with Rabri Devi
Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday said he intended to resign from the party, an announcement that is seen as a fallout of allegations by a RJD's youth wing leader Ramraj Yadav, who accused Tej Pratap of thrashing him and using abusive language for Lalu Prasad during the party's inftaar party on April 22.
Ludhiana | Traffic, PCR personnel to administer first aid to road mishap victims
In case of a road mishap, instead of waiting for the medical help, the traffic police personnel and PCR motorcycle squads would administer first aid to the victims. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP , Traffic) Saumya Mishra said as many as 100 first aid kits have been distributed among the traffic police personnel. Apart from it, special sessions for providing first aid have also been organised for them.
Panjab University senate to consider four agenda items
Blurb: Apex governing body to take up four agenda items for consideration, others for ratification Panjab University senate is scheduled to meet on Tuesday to consider four and ratify several other agenda items. The senate, in its meeting, will also consider establishing a separate entity (a company under Section (8) of the Companies Act 2013) for the operation and maintenance of the multi-purpose auditorium complex at Sector 25, as per the recommendations of a committee.
Reviving beat boxes, drugs top priorities, says new Panchkula commissioner of police
Newly-appointed commissioner of police Hanif Qureshi, on the first day of taking charge, listed revival of the beat-box systems, traffic control and busting nexus of drug peddlers as top priorities. On other top priorities, Qureshi highlighted said drugs, traffic arrangement, crime against women, cyber offences. “The focus will be on controlling drug menace and breaking the backbone by catching the big fishes,” the police chief said.
World Malaria Day: Ludhiana DC flags off awareness van
Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik flagged off the awareness van on the occasion of World Malaria Day on Monday. The district health department observed the day and an awareness rally was also taken out on the occasion. DC Surabhi was accompanied by civil staff of malaria department and mass media wing, district epidemiologist Dr Prabhleen Kaur, Dr Sahil, surgeon Dr S P Singh.
