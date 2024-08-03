 GST officers promote one-time settlement scheme, go door-to-door - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Aug 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

GST officers promote one-time settlement scheme, go door-to-door

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 04, 2024 05:22 AM IST

State tax Ludhiana has undertaken a proactive door-to-door campaign to promote the One-Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme 2024.

State tax Ludhiana has undertaken a proactive door-to-door campaign to promote the One-Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme 2024. This initiative aims to recover outstanding VAT and CST dues from defaulters within the jurisdiction. The campaign involves visiting businesses and individuals with pending dues to inform them about the benefits and procedures of the settlement scheme.

State tax Ludhiana has undertaken a proactive door-to-door campaign to promote the One-Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme 2024. (HT File)
State tax Ludhiana has undertaken a proactive door-to-door campaign to promote the One-Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme 2024. (HT File)

State Tax, Ludhiana division deputy commissioner Randhir Kaur stated that the One-Time Settlement Scheme 2024 features two slabs for settlements – including for dues between 1 to 1 lakh. The entire tax, penalty, and interest are waived off and for dues between 1 lakh to 1 crore. The taxpayer is required to deposit only 50% of the tax, while the remaining interest and penalty are waived off.

The last date for filing applications under the OTS scheme is August 16. In addition to the door-to-door visits, meetings were also held with advocates and chartered accountants to promote filing under the OTS scheme. This comprehensive approach ensures that taxpayers are well-informed and motivated to clear their liabilities under the scheme.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Chandigarh / GST officers promote one-time settlement scheme, go door-to-door
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On