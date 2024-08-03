GST officers promote one-time settlement scheme, go door-to-door

State tax Ludhiana has undertaken a proactive door-to-door campaign to promote the One-Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme 2024. This initiative aims to recover outstanding VAT and CST dues from defaulters within the jurisdiction. The campaign involves visiting businesses and individuals with pending dues to inform them about the benefits and procedures of the settlement scheme. State tax Ludhiana has undertaken a proactive door-to-door campaign to promote the One-Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme 2024. (HT File)

State Tax, Ludhiana division deputy commissioner Randhir Kaur stated that the One-Time Settlement Scheme 2024 features two slabs for settlements – including for dues between ₹1 to ₹1 lakh. The entire tax, penalty, and interest are waived off and for dues between ₹1 lakh to ₹1 crore. The taxpayer is required to deposit only 50% of the tax, while the remaining interest and penalty are waived off.

The last date for filing applications under the OTS scheme is August 16. In addition to the door-to-door visits, meetings were also held with advocates and chartered accountants to promote filing under the OTS scheme. This comprehensive approach ensures that taxpayers are well-informed and motivated to clear their liabilities under the scheme.